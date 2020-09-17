Upcoming Entry Level IT Certification from The Linux Foundation to Provide an Onramp to an IT Career

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and Certiverse , a visionary startup in the testing market, today announced the upcoming launch of a new entry-level IT certification offering, the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA).

The new certification demonstrates an individual's expertise and skills in fundamental information technology functions, especially in the age of cloud computing. This step is useful for those new to the industry or considering starting an IT career, helping them understand what is required to be successful in such a role and determining if it is the right fit for them.

The knowledge-based exam will be conducted online with a remote proctor monitoring the exam via webcam. Successful candidates receive a verifiable badge that can be shared with potential employers and remains valid for three years from the date awarded.

LFCA will test candidates' knowledge of fundamental IT concepts including operating systems, software application installation and management, hardware installation, use of the command line and basic programming, basic networking functions, security best practices and more. Specific details around domains and competencies tested will be provided when the exam is available. It will complement the intermediate Linux Foundation Certified SysAdmin (LFCS) and advanced Linux Foundation Certified Engineer (LFCE) exams.

"It has been decades since a truly new entry-level or pre-career IT certification has come to market, and it is high time that changes," said Linux Foundation SVP and GM of Training & Certification Clyde Seepersad. "So much of the best practices, hardware, software, and overall roles and responsibilities of IT professionals have changed in the last few years. We want to give folks a clear picture of where IT is today and where it will be in the future. LFCA will help aspiring professionals gain confidence in their choice to pursue an IT career, and enable hiring managers to identify promising entry-level talent."

While traditional test development has been limited by restrictions on travel and in-person meetings, this exam is being built virtually through Certiverse, a new online testing marketplace that leverages proprietary technology, industry-leading psychometric standards and a community-sourced content model. By enabling asynchronous contributions and unique revenue-sharing compensation, subject matter experts are readily engaged and test development time is significantly streamlined.

"We're thrilled to work with an innovative leader like the Linux Foundation to demonstrate the revolutionary capabilities of our system," said Certiverse CEO and co-founder Ruben Arturo Garcia. "We're making exams more relevant and accessible to learners, and at a time when the need for IT professionals is rapidly growing, the Linux Foundation is the perfect partner in that mission."

LFCA is expected to be available for registration this November.

About Certiverse

The Certiverse testing marketplace connects clients with community experts, so that together they can create industry-leading, high-quality exams in a virtual environment and provide greater opportunities and value for test-takers. To find out more or partner with Certiverse, visit certiverse.com .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

www.linuxfoundation.org

