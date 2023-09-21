Upcoming HFA Webinar Advocates for BIM Adoption in the AEC Industry

In the Sept. 28 event, HFA Architecture + Engineering will explore how building information modeling helps industry professionals harness the necessary data for project efficiency and accuracy.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A September 28 webinar by HFA Architecture + Engineering will focus on why building information modeling (BIM) matters to AEC professionals.

HFA BIM Director Brittany Pylant and Senior BIM Application Specialist Jesus Reyna will discuss how trends in BIM have changed, why data integration is so essential for AEC firms, no matter the project size or scope, and how doing so can foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. The hour-long event and audience Q&A, "Data Integration, BIM, + AEC Evolution , " starts at 11 a.m. (CST).

Other webinar topics will include:

Adoption & Innovation: Learn why embracing BIM and Data Integration is essential. Understand global adoption rates and emerging technologies.

Learn why embracing BIM and Data Integration is essential. Understand global adoption rates and emerging technologies. Data-Driven Insights: Harness data for project efficiency, procurement, and trend analysis.

Harness data for project efficiency, procurement, and trend analysis. Why BIM Matters: Discover time savings, risk reduction, and expanding client services through BIM mandates.

Discover time savings, risk reduction, and expanding client services through BIM mandates. Organizational Health: Foster a culture of innovation, improve employee well-being, and enhance design thinking.

Foster a culture of innovation, improve employee well-being, and enhance design thinking. Driving Change: Find out how to identify key stakeholders, cultivate an innovative culture, and educate stakeholders.

On that latter point, an essential piece of the puzzle is pinpointing key stakeholders within your company or firm. "Look to individuals that are influencers, empathetic, and can be strong and willing advocates for change," Pylant said. "They are the ones who can help drive adoption and buy-in, allowing a much smoother transition."

As Director of BIM at HFA, Pylant has been integral in helping HFA transition from AutoCAD to Revit. She has also created and implemented standards and best practices for multiple disciplines and assisted clients and project teams on cutting-edge technology integration. The senior HFA technologist continues to build and inspire a team dedicated to pushing the industry's digital boundaries.

For his part, Reyna brings more than 20 years of industry experience to his role, providing daily BIM/IT support and training to the entire HFA studio, spanning four locations and two countries. He focuses his energy on developing BIM standards to realize workflow efficiencies while continuing to research new technology trends that will support HFA's high standards and allow its people to further develop and innovate.

"Improvements to functionality and ease-of-use are coming," Reyna said. "It's just a matter of when."

Until then, innovators and advocates will continue to encourage and mandate the idea of smarter and more efficient methods, and those who resist to adopt the tools facilitating the process will be left behind. "Now is the time to prepare by investing time and skills to understand your market and its necessary applications, develop standards, and set the expectation for your designers," Reyna concluded.

To register for the webinar, visit:

https://www.linkedin.com/events/buildingthefuture-dataintegrati7103445360617930752/?fbclid=IwAR2JgwyIvK7ySMXIfySA_BBhJW1905-yrPPp9IrKDrulCUW-ZAsA8vOkiuE

About HFA Architecture + Engineering: HFA is a nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, and Mexico City. With over 30 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes commercial projects in retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment spaces. To learn more about HFA and their work, visit https://www.hfa-ae.com/

