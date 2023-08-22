Upcoming HFA Webinar Explores Emerging Drive-Thru Trends

--In Aug. 29 event, veteran architects from HFA Architecture + Engineering focus on creating better drive-thru experiences through design, technology and patron profiles

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An Aug. 29 webinar by HFA Architecture + Engineering focuses on innovative ways for restaurants, coffee chains, C-stores and QSRs to ramp up performance at the drive-thru.

The hour-long event and audience Q&A, " Elevating Drive-Thru Design: Transforming Food Service Experiences ," starts at 11:00 A.M. (CDT). It will be hosted by:

Steven Baker (AIA, NCARB).





As a leader of HFA's national Restaurant team, Baker is on the front lines of prototype management and development. He routinely works with QSRs' design and construction partners to remodel, maintain, and redevelop stores in the light of fast-emerging consumer and technology trends. Nicole Poole , (AIA, NCARB, LEED AP). As the Vice President in charge of HFA's Hospitality + Entertainment group, Poole oversees HFA's more than 20-person restaurant team as well as HFA's customer-centric Matchstick initiative for retail and hospitality clients. Having started her career as a designer for award-winning Chicago -area restaurants, Poole has spent more than a decade collaborating with clients such as Shake Shack, Topgolf, Home Run Dugout, Blue Jeans Golf, and WorldSprings.

"Part of what we'll be exploring in the webinar is the value of using patron profiles to create better drive-thru experiences," Poole noted. "It's important to understand, not only who your customers are, but precisely how they're interacting with the drive-thru and other touchpoints."

Baker and Poole will zero in on design innovations that are shaking up the drive-thru experience, including changes related to the strides that companies are making in mobile-ordering, speed and efficiency.

"Take upstream ordering—the practice of giving associates POS tablets and having them work the drive-thru line," Baker said. "With the right approach to site design and infrastructure, you can improve performance, safety and the customer and associate experience even more. Chick-fil-A and 7Brew Coffee are great examples."

Other webinar topics will include:

strategic approaches to site-planning (for both new and existing locations)

challenges and opportunities related to drive-thrus and mobile ordering

potential benefits of automatic drive-thru doors, with implementation tips

the role of architecture and engineering in properly balancing drive-thru and dine-in offerings

"While technology is critical, it's only part of the picture," Baker concludes. "Site design, backend infrastructure and the overall customer journey are every bit as important to drive-thru performance. In this webinar, we'll share our perspective as architects and designers on how to shift your traffic and sales into a higher gear."

To register for the webinar, visit:



About HFA Architecture + Engineering: HFA is a nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, and Mexico City. With over 30 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes commercial projects in retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment spaces. To learn more about HFA and their work, visit https://www.hfa-ae.com/

Media Contacts: Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

