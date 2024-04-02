Upcoming HFA Webinar Explores How A+E Collaboration Can Enhance Remodel Programs

In the April 11th event, HFA Architecture + Engineering's panel will explore how integrated design practices can enhance remodel projects and program management.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An April 11th webinar by HFA Architecture + Engineering will explore how bringing in the expertise across various disciplines allows a design team to ensure deeper collaboration and more consistency throughout the remodel process.

A panel of HFA's architects, designers, and engineers with a breadth of remodel program experience, including national and regional, big box, c-stores, and restaurant sectors, will host the event. Webinar topics will include:

Pictured from left to right: Bo Ebbrecht, Kelly King, Steven Baker and Brent Tweedy

Strategies for prototyping and how to ensure brand consistency through adaptable designs and flexible planning.

Best practices for navigating multi-site remodels and how to leverage integrated design teams for seamless project management and compliance.

Insights for acquisitions and takeovers and how to utilize design to enhance brand identity in existing spaces, and the importance of early AE team collaboration.

A live Q + A with our panel

The hour-long event and audience Q&A, "Constructive Conversations: Re[Mastering] Your Remodel Program," starts at 11:00 A.M. (CST). It will be hosted by:

Bo Ebbrecht, AIA, NCARB (Vice President)

Ebbrecht is a Vice President leading a team focused on retail projects. His responsibilities include developing people, helping to drive our mentorship program, supporting the day-to-day of teams and projects and helping to shape and drive the vision of the company. He also continues to play a role in HFA's long-lasting partnership with Walmart, helping the team with investigations of existing structures, design development, coordination, supervision of construction documents, coordination with clients, consultants, and staff to produce projects on time and within budget.

Brent Tweedy (Vice President)

Tweedy joined HFA in 2006 and currently oversees the engineering department at HFA, serving as Vice President. His primary duties are client management and development, working within the integrated A+E team, and maintaining quality control for project and prototype documents. Tweedy brings more than 20 years of experience, including mechanical and plumbing design, code compliance, and construction administration over several project types, including convenience stores, commercial retail, and quick-service restaurants. He has worked on several building types ranging from new construction, renovations, tenant-infill, building expansions, and multi-tenant.

Kelly King (Team Lead / Designer)

King has more than 10 years of experience in design and management for numerous projects involving commercial, retail, and restaurant and foodservice clients. She has collaborated on new developments, remodels, conversions, tenant fit-outs, rollout, custom, and prototype designs. She has also managed multiple value engineering analysis alongside MEP for both regional and national clients prototype designs, while also helping reimage those prototypes and develop new design solutions. She is currently managing a team that serves multiple regional and national restaurant and foodservice clients.

Steven Baker , AIA, NCARB (Team Lead / Architect)

Baker is a licensed architect with more than 10 years of AEC experience. As a leader of HFA's national Restaurant team, Baker is on the front lines of prototype management and development. He routinely works with QSRs' design and construction partners to remodel, maintain, and redevelop stores in the light of fast-emerging consumer and technology trends.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/RemasteringYourRemodelProgram

About HFA Architecture + Engineering: HFA is a nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, and Mexico City. With over 30 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes commercial projects in retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment spaces. To learn more about HFA and their work, visit https://www.hfa-ae.com/

Media Contacts: Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE HFA Architecture + Engineering