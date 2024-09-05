Upcoming HFA Webinar Explores How Industrialized Construction is Reshaping the AEC Industry

In the September 12th virtual event, a panel will delve into how industrialized construction contributes to enhancing project quality, cutting costs, and speeding up production schedules.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A September 12th webinar by HFA Architecture + Engineering will delve into the fundamentals of Industrialized Construction, how it integrates into the design process, and how it can be used to enhance project quality, reduce costs, and more.

This upcoming webinar will feature panelists Aksel Solberg (AIA, NCARB), Development Design Studio Lead at HFA, Jason Steele, the President/CEO/Co-Founder of Industrialized Construction Solutions, and Ed Damphousse, Sr Client Partnerships Lead at HFA.

Webinar topics will include:

The fundamentals of industrialized construction and its role in transforming the design and construction process.

How this approach enhances project quality, reduces costs, and accelerates construction schedules.

Successful implementations of industrialized construction across different market sectors.

A live Q + A with our panelists

The hour-long event and audience Q&A, "Constructive Conversations: Is Industrialized Construction Reshaping the Industry?" starts at 11:00 A.M. (CST). It will be hosted by:

Aksel Solberg, AIA, NCARB (Development Design Studio Lead, HFA)

With more than 12 years of diverse experience, Aksel brings a wealth of knowledge to every project he undertakes. His portfolio spans a wide range of project types, including historic preservation, residential, commercial, industrial, office, religious, educational, and museum spaces. Known for his ability to build trusting relationships with clients, consultants, and colleagues, Aksel's collaborative approach and attention to detail make him a standout in the field.

In this webinar, Aksel will share insights drawn from his extensive experience, highlighting how his unique perspective and strong architectural design principles ensure every project leaves a lasting impact.

Jason Steele ( President/CEO/Co-Founder, Industrialized Construction Solutions (ICS))

With 18 years of experience in both hands-on construction and AEC technology, Jason Steele offers a unique perspective on how to bridge the gap between the field and the office. As Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Jason has successfully led strategic business initiatives and forged key partnerships across the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner sectors.

In this webinar, Jason will share insights from his past, where he honed his expertise in project delivery, technology implementation, and process improvement. He will also discuss how leveraging design, construction, and technology can transform the building industry—and how these innovations can benefit your projects.

Ed Damphousse (Sr Client Partnerships Lead, HFA)

With more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business development within the AEC industry, Ed Damphousse will be moderating this upcoming webinar, bringing his wealth of knowledge to guide the conversation. Ed has built his career on fostering long-lasting client relationships across sectors like retail, mixed-use, multi-family, office/industrial, and hospitality, making him the ideal moderator for this discussion.

Known for his natural ability to build rapport and communicate effectively, Ed will ensure a dynamic and insightful conversation. Attendees can expect engaging dialogue on how architecture and engineering can support broader business objectives, with Ed offering his own perspectives on aligning project outcomes with long-term goals.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/IndustrializedConstruction

About HFA Architecture + Engineering: HFA is a nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, and Mexico City. With over 30 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes commercial projects in retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment spaces. To learn more about HFA and their work, visit https://www.hfa-ae.com/

