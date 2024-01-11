Upcoming HFA Webinar Explores How Infusing Hospitality Can Enhance Retail Destinations

HFA Architecture + Engineering

11 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

 In the Jan. 18th event, HFA Architecture + Engineering's panel will explore how consumer insights can be utilized to create impactful retail spaces.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A January 18th webinar by HFA Architecture + Engineering will explore how AEC firms can integrate key architectural, engineering, and design principles to infuse hospitality into retail spaces, both big and small.

A panel of HFA's licensed architects and engineers with more than eight decades of combined retail and hospitality-focused experience will host the event. Webinar topics will include:

Pictured from left to right: Garrett Small, Bo Ebbrecht, James Owens and Nicole Poole
Pictured from left to right: Garrett Small, Bo Ebbrecht, James Owens and Nicole Poole

  • How hospitality practices can enhance the retail experience and design 
  • Key architectural, engineering and design principles to consider when infusing hospitality into retail spaces 
  • Decoding "sticky" consumer behaviors and determining the role customer insights play in creating these spaces 
  • Live Q+A

"Constructive Conversations: Sticky Behaviors + Enduring Design Principles" starts at 11 a.m. (CST). It will be hosted by:

Bo Ebbrecht, AIA, NCARB (Vice President)

Bo is a Vice President leading a team focused on retail projects. His responsibilities include developing people, helping to drive our mentorship program, supporting the day-to-day of teams and projects and helping to shape and drive the vision of the company. He also continues to play a role in HFA's long-lasting partnership with Walmart, helping the team with investigations of existing structures, design development, coordination, supervision of construction documents, coordination with clients, consultants, and staff to produce projects on time and within budget. 

James Owens, AIA, NCARB (Vice President)

James is a licensed architect with more than 19 years of experience in a variety of projects, including retail, convenience stores, healthcare, animal care, and historic restoration. As one of the firm's Vice Presidents, James is a mentor to colleagues and coordinates with all disciplines to ensure successful and timely project completion. He's also responsible for keeping the project team focused on their specific goals and objectives. With his expertise in retail design, James leads dedicated and highly specialized design professionals who are leading the industry in creating innovative design initiatives to improve a customer's in-store experience and increase in-store purchases.

Nicole Poole, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP (Vice President)

Nicole proudly leads the Hospitality + Entertainment team at HFA as Vice President, while also leading our innovative approach to concept design, Matchstick by HFA. This concept design service is hyper-focused on enhancing the patron's experience. Nicole and her team have worked together on many entertainment projects like Home Run Dugout, Blue Jeans Golf, and Smash Park, which take an innovative look at beloved sports and turn them into entertainment venues where patrons can gather and create new traditions with family and friends—simultaneously delivering the same nostalgia they got when experiencing the real thing for the first time. Other projects that her Retail + Hospitality group has in the works include WorldSprings, Happy Dave's, and many more to come!

Moderator: Garrett Small, P.E. (Civil + Landscape Lead)

With more than 26 years of experience, Garrett is a creative, transformational leader who is driven by challenge, undeterred by obstacles, and committed to furthering standards of excellence. Garrett has managed complex programs from large retail new store construction, single-family homes, multifamily high-rise sites, infrastructure developments, and more. His expertise spans multiple areas including construction, site development, design (residential and commercial), entitlements, and client relationships.

"In an ever-evolving retail landscape, it's crucial for designers to extend their focus beyond mere aesthetics," Small noted. "During this hourlong webinar and Q+A, we'll dive deeper into how the built environment plays a part in captivating, engaging and retaining patrons. It's a great opportunity to explore innovative design strategies that are changing retail by creating more dynamic and engaging spaces."

To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/HFARetailDesign

About HFA Architecture + Engineering: HFA is a nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, and Mexico City. With over 30 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes commercial projects in retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment spaces. To learn more about HFA and their work, visit https://www.hfa-ae.com/. 

Media Contacts:
Jaffe Communications
Elisa Krantz
(908) 789-0700
[email protected].

SOURCE HFA Architecture + Engineering

