Upcoming Webinar Series to Help Grades K-8 Educators Build Instructional Routines Aligned to the Science of Reading

Dr. Anita Archer, Dr. Kelly B. Cartwright, Dr. Courtney Hattan, and Dr. Devin M. Kearns to lead this free, eight-part webinar series starting Wednesday, September 13, 2023

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates is launching a free webinar series to help Grades K–8 educators build instructional routines aligned to the Science of Reading. The eight-part series, titled Science of Reading—Putting Research into Action: Season 2, is led by literacy experts Dr. Anita Archer, Dr. Kelly B. Cartwright, Dr. Courtney Hattan, and Dr. Devin M. Kearns and kicks off on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET.

"We are committed to providing educators with the ongoing support and training they need to transform their literacy instruction," said Elizabeth Bassford, vice president of content and implementation at Curriculum Associates. "The upcoming webinar series, which builds upon the first installment of our Science of Reading webinars, brings together an esteemed group of experts to cover a myriad of important and timely topics, including cultivating reading skills for older, striving readers, knowledge building, comprehension, and executive skills."

The webinars include:

From the Words to the World for Older, Striving Readers (Part 1): The Words on Wednesday, September 13 , hosted by Dr. Kearns

on , hosted by Dr. Kearns From the Words to the World for Older, Striving Readers (Part 2): The World on Wednesday, September 20 , hosted by Dr. Kearns

on , hosted by Dr. Kearns What Is Knowledge, Knowledge Building, and Knowledge Activation in the Context of Literacy Instruction? on Wednesday, October 4 , hosted by Dr. Hattan

on , hosted by Dr. Hattan How Can I Use Text Sets to Support Knowledge Building? on Wednesday, October 11 , hosted by Dr. Hattan

on , hosted by Dr. Hattan How Can I Integrate Reading Strategies into a Knowledge-Building Curriculum? on Wednesday, October 18 , hosted by Dr. Hattan

on , hosted by Dr. Hattan Why Can't My Best Word Readers Understand What They Read? Science-Based Instructional Strategies for Supporting Active Comprehension on Wednesday, November 1 , hosted by Dr. Cartwright

on , hosted by Dr. Cartwright Good Readers Are Good Thinkers! Teaching Executive Skills to Support Successful Reading on Wednesday, November 8 , hosted by Dr. Cartwright

on , hosted by Dr. Cartwright The Science of Reading and the Science of Instruction: Both Are Imperative on Wednesday, November 15 , hosted by Dr. Archer

All webinars will be held at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and last for one hour.

Dr. Anita Archer serves as a consultant to school districts and state departments of education on explicit instruction and literacy. She has presented in all 50 states and many countries and is the recipient of 10 awards honoring her contributions to education. Archer has served on the faculties of three universities, including University of Washington, University of Oregon, and San Diego State University. She has authored or co-authored numerous curriculum materials, including PHONICS for Reading®.

Dr. Kelly B. Cartwright is a professor of psychology, neuroscience, and teacher preparation at Christopher Newport University, where she directs the Reading, Executive Function, and Development Lab and is a research scholar for the Center for Education Research and Policy.

Dr. Courtney Hattan is an assistant professor in the Science of Reading at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her research centers around equitable and evidence-based instruction that supports students in activating and building their knowledge during reading.

Dr. Devin M. Kearns is an associate professor in the Department of Educational Psychology at the University of Connecticut. His research focuses on developing reading instructional programs to support students with reading difficulty, specifically linking educational practice to cognitive science and neuroscience.

To learn more and register for the upcoming Science of Reading—Putting Research into Action: Season 2 webinars, visit https://caevents.cventevents.com/scienceofreading

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

