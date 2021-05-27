Updated Action1 RMM Enhances Remote Workforce Security and Business Continuity

The updated Action1 RMM contains more than 250 improvements, including user experience and reliability enhancements. Tweet this

Mitigate the risks of shadow IT

Organizations can remotely detect and remove unauthorized applications installed on corporate devices — even if they were installed within the user's profile — before they can be misused by employees or exploited by hackers. This allows IT administrators to switch to machine-wide installs supported and updated via Action1 RMM.

Secure remote drivers and firmware

IT teams can also ensure that remote drivers and firmware are promptly and reliably patched, further reducing the risk of successful cyberattacks.

Minimize business disruptions during patch deployment

Users who happen to be logged on when patches are deployed to their device can postpone reboot (up to the maximum time defined by the IT administrator) so they can smoothly complete their current tasks. If no user is logged on during patch deployment, the machine will be rebooted automatically.

Automate remote deployment of Windows feature updates

IT teams can roll out Windows updates, such as upgrading to Windows 10 20H2, to all endpoints, automatically and securely.

Furthermore, the new version contains 250+ improvements, including user experience and reliability enhancements.

"Remote work poses a range of security risks, from employee negligence to hackers breaching remote computers," said Mike Walters, President of Action1 Corporation. "This modern business reality is forcing IT teams and MSPs to rethink their approach to endpoint management and to search for cloud-based RMM solutions that enable them to monitor and manage both their remote and in-office endpoints. The new release of Action1 RMM will help them address these challenges effectively."

The new version of Action1 RMM is available now. Organizations with up to 50 endpoints get a free Action1 RMM license without limitations or hidden costs. To learn more about Action1 RMM, please visit www.action1.com.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 provides a cloud-based solution for remote monitoring and management (RMM) that includes automated patch management, remote desktop access, software deployment and distribution, IT asset inventory, network monitoring, reporting, and more. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters in 2018 to give companies and MSPs worldwide a modern alternative to traditional on-premises solutions that do not function in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Action1 Corporation

