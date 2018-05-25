Updated Notice to Attend the Annual General Meeting of Heliospectra AB (publ) due to Updated Address for the Meeting

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Heliospectra AB (publ), company reg. no 556695-2205, are hereby given notice to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 14 June 2018 at 10 AM in United Spaces facilities on Östra Hamngatan 16, 411 09 Gothenburg. Registration for the annual general meeting begins at 9 AM.

The notice is otherwise unchanged and is available on Heliospectra's website here. Full notice is also attached as an attachment.

The following files are available for download:

