Updated Statement Regarding Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol Opening Timeline

BRISTOL, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International would like to clarify recent news reports regarding the opening timeline of our permanent facility at the Bristol Casino in Virginia. The property will have its grand opening late 2024 this year as planned; there has been no delay in our plans.

From the outset, it was our intention to open key elements of the facility later in the year. However, to ensure a comprehensive and memorable debut, instead of staggering the opening of key amenities, we have decided to do a "Grand Opening" with all elements of the project including Hard Rock Live, an array of diverse dining options and our signature Hard Rock Hotel all at once. We understand the significance of first impressions and are committed to making a spectacular entrance into the Bristol community. We appreciate the community's enthusiasm and patience as we finalize preparations for what promises to be a landmark opening later this year.

Please stay tuned for further exciting announcements and details as we approach the grand opening.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock ™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for five consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels four times in five years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

SOURCE Hard Rock International