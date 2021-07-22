Updated Ultimaker Print Core CC Expands Opportunities for Industrial Applications

The wear-resistant print core CC is highly suitable for applications that require extra stiffness and rigidity, such as functional prototypes or manufacturing tools. The hardened steel nozzle and titanium heat break extend the durability of the print core CC. In addition to benefiting from this updated design of the 0.6mm nozzle print core CC, users can now print parts that require higher visual quality and accuracy with the new 0.4mm print core CC, which is key for metal FFF 3D printing.

The print core CC gives users the flexibility to print with more than 60 composite materials in the Ultimaker ecosystem. The nozzles can easily be swapped without using tools and the print core immediately appears in Ultimaker Cura. Users can then select the right print settings, ensuring maximum uptime of Ultimakers' 3D printers. This open approach to innovation is the cornerstone of Ultimaker's philosophy, illustrated by the company's recent platform launch , which aims to further seamlessly integrate hardware add-ons, materials, software and other services.

John Maguire, Technical Executive, Drawing and Design office at Irish Rail: "What impressed us with the new print core CC was the quality of the prints – even after 1.600 print hours. We use composite materials from DSM and Covestro and get first time right results with high dimensional accuracy, and a smooth surface finish. The reliability and longevity of the print core, and the seamless integration of third-party material print profiles available in the ecosystem, enable us to print industrial parts swiftly and effectively."

More information in our full press release and blog.

Ultimaker

Established in 2011, Ultimaker delivers a platform that enables customers to take full advantage of the unique Ultimaker Ecosystem that offers the largest diversity of 3D printing products and services in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578483/Ultimaker.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488711/Ultimaker_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ultimaker