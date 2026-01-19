Tires present a sizeable opportunity to increase revenue and profits within fixed operations at a dealership. UpdatePromise and Dealer Tire have joined forces to bring real-time tire data, OEM incentives, and live inventory visibility directly into the service workflow — helping dealerships unlock profitability, improve transparency, and strengthen customer trust.

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpdatePromise, the leader in consumer experience and fixed operations technology, today announced an integration with Dealer Tire, the industry's leading provider of OEM tire programs and data solutions. Together, they are strengthening the tire selling process inside the service lane — creating a more connected experience for advisors and customers alike.

UpdatePromise and Dealer Tire Partner to Improve Tire Sales Experience for Dealerships

For years, advisors have struggled with disconnected tools and limited visibility, leading to missed opportunities. By embedding Dealer Tire's VIN-specific catalog, real-time inventory, and live OEM incentives directly inside the UpdatePromise platform, advisors can identify, quote, and sell the right tires instantly — without ever leaving their workflow.

"We're giving advisors the confidence and clarity to turn every tire opportunity into one that builds trust and profitability," said Curtis Nixon, CEO of UpdatePromise. "By integrating Dealer Tire's real-time data into our connected service ecosystem, we're helping dealers close the gap between customer need and advisor action. It's a major step forward for the future of fixed ops."

What Dealers Can Expect

This integration equips dealerships with the visibility, accuracy, and speed to strengthen every customer interaction and drive higher tire-approval rates:

VIN-Specific Recommendations: Instantly identify OEM-aligned tire options for every vehicle during check-in or MPI.

Real-Time Pricing & Availability: Access live inventory and pricing synchronized with the DMS and Dealer Tire network.

OEM Tire Programs & Incentives: Automatically surface active manufacturer promotions such as seasonal rebates or "Buy 3, Get 1 Free" offers.

Seamless Advisor Workflow: Generate recommendations, pricing, and estimates directly inside the UpdatePromise platform.

Transparent Customer Experience: Present tire options and pricing through UpdatePromise's digital interface, improving confidence and approval speed.

With this unified workflow, advisors move faster, deliver more accurate recommendations, and capture revenue that was previously left on the table — all while reinforcing customer trust in every interaction.

Driving the Future of Fixed Ops

UpdatePromise and Dealer Tire are shaping a more connected, data-driven service experience. This integration will assist dealerships looking to stay competitive in the evolving fixed-ops landscape.

"Dealers expect their technology partners to deliver innovation that drives measurable impact," said Chris Fuss, Dealer Tire's Chief Technology Officer. "By combining Dealer Tire's OEM expertise with UpdatePromise's end-to-end service platform, we're empowering dealerships to increase profitability, strengthen customer relationships, and deliver a more connected service journey."

Now Live for Dealerships Nationwide

The Dealer Tire integration is now live, offering dealerships an improved approach to tire sales and service operations. By connecting real-time tire intelligence with an end-to-end customer journey, UpdatePromise and Dealer Tire are empowering advisors to transform every tire opportunity into a faster, clearer, and more profitable experience.

Dealerships interested in exploring training opportunities can connect with a Fixed Ops Academy Specialist or contact [email protected] to learn more.

About UpdatePromise

UpdatePromise is a leading SaaS company empowering automotive dealerships and OEMs with intelligent scheduling, customer communication, and fixed-operations solutions. Its platform powers over 5,000 automotive businesses nationwide, driving efficiency, trust, and customer loyalty across the automotive lifecycle. For more information about UpdatePromise, visit www.updatepromise.com.

About Dealer Tire

Dealer Tire was formed out of a family business that was founded in 1999 by the then owners of the former Mueller Tire & Brake, a Cleveland-based retail chain founded in 1918. Today, Dealer Tire's core business manages replacement tire and parts programs for more than 20 automotive OEMs in the U.S. and China. It serves more than 8,000 automotive dealerships from nearly 40 distribution centers across the U.S. Dealer Tire's enterprise also includes leaders across the automotive reconditioning, ecommerce and vehicle protection & warranty industry segments through its family of companies. For more information about Dealer Tire, visit www.dealertire.com

Press Contact:

Brooke Zavosky | Director of Marketing

UpdatePromise

[email protected] | (800) 276-9107

www.updatepromise.com

