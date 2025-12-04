UpdatePromise Redefines Transparency and Trust in Fixed Operations Through Emerging AI and Wearable Technologies

UpdatePromise is advancing intelligent multimedia communication technologies — including AI-enabled smart-glasses — to enhance hands-free inspections and real-time customer communication.

CHINO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UpdatePromise, a leader in dealership customer-experience and fixed-operations technology, announced a new innovation initiative focused on advancing intelligent multimedia communication technologies — including AI and wearable innovations — to enhance transparency, speed, and efficiency across dealership service operations.

This initiative builds on UpdatePromise's mission to modernize how dealerships capture, share, and communicate inspection findings with customers — combining human expertise with emerging AI intelligence.

Through ongoing research and development, UpdatePromise is advancing the use of tools such as AI-enabled smart-glasses like Ray-Ban Meta to capture, narrate, and share inspection videos directly with customers. UpdatePromise's goal is to create a seamless, hands-free experience that connects technicians, advisors, and customers in real time through video, audio, and data.

"At UpdatePromise, we're constantly looking for ways to bring the future of communication into the service lane," said Brandon Nixon, Chief Revenue Officer at UpdatePromise. "Exploring technologies like wearable AI and smart-glass integration allows us to reimagine how video, audio, and data connect to create a unified, transparent service experience."

A Vision for Smarter, Hands-Free Service

UpdatePromise's innovation initiative focuses on bridging the gap between human communication and intelligent automation through technologies that make dealership processes more intuitive. Key areas of exploration include:

Technicians record inspections through wearable or mobile devices without disrupting workflow, creating instant visibility for advisors and customers. AI-Powered Audio Narration: Voice notes and technician explanations are transcribed and summarized automatically for clarity and record-keeping.

Driving Innovation Across Fixed Ops

These initiatives are built to scale with upcoming wearable API standards and OEM-approved integrations — extending beyond traditional devices and into emerging automotive ecosystems. By embracing next-generation technologies, UpdatePromise continues to pioneer customer-experience solutions that bridge innovation with real-world dealership performance.

UpdatePromise continues to introduce these technologies to select dealership partners, paving the way for a full-scale rollout and setting the new standard for transparency and communication in fixed operations.

UpdatePromise is a leading SaaS company empowering automotive dealerships and OEMs with intelligent scheduling, communication, and fixed-operations solutions. Its platform powers over 5,000 dealerships nationwide, driving efficiency, transparency, and customer loyalty across the automotive lifecycle.

