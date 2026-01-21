UpdatePromise and Hunter Engineering are working together to bring autonomous inspection intelligence directly into the service lane — helping dealerships surface opportunities faster, improve accuracy, and drive more transparent service experiences.

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpdatePromise Harmony AI, a leading provider of fixed-operations customer experience and workflow technology, announced an integration partnership with Hunter Engineering, the global leader in autonomous vehicle inspection and alignment systems.

UpdatePromise and Hunter Engineering Bring Autonomous Inspection Intelligence into the Service Lane

The integration connects Hunter's autonomous inspection technologies — including Quick Check® and Quick Tread® — directly into the UpdatePromise Harmony AI platform, enabling inspection data to flow seamlessly into the service workflow. This allows advisors to review, present, and act on inspection results in real time without manual steps or disconnected systems.

As electrification continues to reduce traditional maintenance opportunities, dealership service departments are increasingly relying on high-margin services such as alignments and tires to sustain profitability. Bringing autonomous inspection intelligence directly into the service lane helps dealerships identify these opportunities earlier in the visit, improve consistency, and enhance customer trust through clearer, data-backed recommendations.

"This integration brings inspection intelligence out of the back of the shop and into the hands of advisors in real time," said Curtis Nixon, CEO of UpdatePromise. "By connecting Hunter's autonomous inspection data with our Harmony AI platform, dealerships can move faster, communicate more clearly, and create a more transparent service experience for customers."

Turning Inspection Data into Action

Hunter Engineering's autonomous inspection systems capture alignment, tire tread, and vehicle condition data without slowing the service process. When combined with UpdatePromise Harmony AI, that data becomes immediately actionable — embedded directly into the service workflow where advisors can review results, share findings with customers, and support informed approval decisions.

This integration reflects a broader shift in fixed operations toward faster, more automated inspection processes that surface opportunities earlier in the customer visit while reducing friction for technicians and advisors alike.

"Hunter is fortunate to have so many loyal auto dealer customers invested in inspection equipment, and we're happy to make this integration available to them," said Alex Smith, Hunter Product Manager for Inspection. "This partnership with UpdatePromise will result in more alignments, more tire sales, greater efficiency and a safer vehicle for the customer."

Advancing the Future of Fixed Ops

Together, UpdatePromise and Hunter Engineering are focused on helping dealerships modernize how inspection data is captured, communicated, and acted upon. By aligning autonomous inspection intelligence with connected service workflows, the partnership supports improved efficiency, stronger customer trust, and more consistent service outcomes.

About Hunter Engineering

Hunter Engineering Company® is the world's leading manufacturer of automotive service equipment, including alignment systems, wheel balancers, tire changers, and autonomous inspection technologies. Hunter's innovations help dealerships and service centers improve accuracy, efficiency, and profitability.

Learn more at www.hunter.com.

About UpdatePromise

UpdatePromise is a leading SaaS company empowering automotive dealerships and OEMs with intelligent scheduling, customer communication, and fixed-operations solutions. Its Harmony AI platform helps dealerships improve transparency, efficiency, and customer trust across every stage of the service experience.

Learn more at www.updatepromise.com or contact [email protected].

Press Contact:

Brooke Zavosky | Director of Marketing

UpdatePromise

[email protected] | (800) 276-9107

www.updatepromise.com

