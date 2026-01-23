CHINO, Calif. , Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpdatePromise, a leader in dealership customer-experience and fixed-operations technology, today announced an integration with UVeye, the global leader in automated vehicle inspection systems, bringing AI-powered inspection intelligence directly into dealership service workflows.

UpdatePromise and UVeye Accelerate Service Decisions with Automated Vehicle Intelligence

The integration enables vehicles to be scanned automatically during service check-in, with inspection findings instantly synchronized into UpdatePromise's platform. Visual results and annotated findings appear directly within advisor workflows, allowing teams to review recommendations, build estimates, and communicate with customers in real time — reducing delays between inspection and action.

By connecting UVeye's automated inspection data with UpdatePromise's real-time service communication tools, dealerships can move faster, reduce friction in the service lane, and deliver greater transparency at the moment decisions are made.

"Dealerships are under increasing pressure to improve throughput, accuracy, and customer trust — all without slowing down the service lane," said Curtis Nixon, CEO of UpdatePromise. "This integration brings objective inspection intelligence directly into the service workflow, giving advisors the clarity and confidence to act immediately and helping customers better understand the condition of their vehicle."

From Scan to Service In Minutes

Using UVeye's automated inspection lane, vehicles are scanned during the check-in process without manual intervention or disassembly. Inspection data and visual evidence are securely transmitted into UpdatePromise, where advisors can instantly review findings, attach recommendations to the repair order, and share annotated visuals with customers — all from a single platform.

This streamlined process eliminates the manual handoffs that often slow inspections and create inconsistency, allowing service teams to transition seamlessly from inspection to estimate without interrupting workflow.

Improving Advisor Efficiency and Customer Trust

By embedding automated inspection intelligence directly into the service lane, dealerships gain:

Faster time-to-estimate and reduced service bottlenecks

Objective, visual proof to support recommendations

More consistent inspection results across vehicles and advisors

Improved customer understanding and approval confidence

Annotated visuals provide clear, evidence-based insights that help customers see exactly what the advisor sees, strengthening trust and reducing friction during approval conversations.

The integration is designed to support both operational efficiency and long-term customer retention by ensuring inspection findings are accurate, timely, and easy to understand.

About UpdatePromise

UpdatePromise is a leading SaaS company empowering automotive dealerships and OEMs with intelligent scheduling, customer communication, and fixed-operations technology. Its platform supports thousands of dealerships nationwide, helping service teams operate with greater transparency, efficiency, and customer trust.

Learn more at www.updatepromise.com or contact [email protected]

About UVeye

UVeye is the global leader in AI-powered automated vehicle inspection systems, providing fast, accurate, and objective inspection data to dealerships, fleets, and automotive service providers worldwide.

Learn more at https://uveye.com/how-it-works/

