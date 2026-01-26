Harmony AI brings together wearable workflows, inspection quality intelligence, automated estimating, and AI-driven service leadership into a single, unified system designed to modernize how Fixed Ops teams operate, communicate, and lead.

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpdatePromise today unveiled Harmony AI, a unified Fixed Operations intelligence system designed to connect emerging technologies, inspection execution, estimating accuracy, and service leadership into one cohesive platform.

UpdatePromise Unveils Harmony AI as a Unified Fixed Ops Intelligence System

While many Fixed Ops platforms now support video MPI and digital workflows, the industry has struggled with a widening gap between inspection volume and inspection quality. Harmony AI addresses this challenge by shifting focus from disconnected tools and manual oversight to a structured intelligence framework that improves consistency, accountability, and trust across the service experience.

Rather than operating as a single feature or standalone product, Harmony AI represents a platform-level evolution — unifying multiple layers of intelligence that support how dealerships inspect vehicles, communicate findings, generate estimates, and guide service teams in real time.

A Four-Layer Intelligence Framework for Fixed Operations

Harmony AI is built on four integrated capability layers that work together to modernize Fixed Ops execution and leadership:

Wearable and Mobile Intelligence

Harmony AI supports limited-availability wearable and mobile capture workflows, enabling technicians to record inspection videos, images, and audio notes without disrupting workflow. These inputs flow directly into service processes, reducing friction while improving documentation quality.



Inspection Quality Intelligence

Harmony AI evaluates multipoint inspection videos using objective criteria such as coverage, clarity, stability, and explanation. By grading execution quality — not just completion — dealerships gain a consistent standard for inspection communication and customer transparency. This approach shifts inspection oversight from subjective review to measurable, repeatable intelligence.



Automated Estimating Intelligence

Inspection findings captured through Harmony AI feed directly into estimating workflows, helping advisors move from inspection to recommendation with greater speed and accuracy. Automated estimating intelligence reduces manual handoffs and supports clearer, more confident service conversations.



AI-Driven Service Leadership

Harmony AI extends beyond execution into leadership intelligence through its Virtual Service Director capability. This layer analyzes operational data, inspection quality trends, and workflow performance to provide context-aware insights that support service managers and Fixed Ops leaders in making better decisions. Rather than replacing human leadership, Harmony AI is designed to augment it — helping leaders identify issues earlier, coach more effectively, and align teams around consistent standards.

Raising the Standard for Inspection Truth

By bringing these layers together, Harmony AI establishes a new foundation for inspection truth in Fixed Ops. The platform emphasizes quality over quantity, consistency over variability, and intelligence over manual oversight — helping dealerships deliver clearer, more trustworthy service experiences for customers.

"Harmony AI isn't about adding more technology for the sake of it," said Curtis Nixon, CEO of UpdatePromise. "It's about unifying the tools dealerships already rely on into an intelligence system that improves execution, accountability, and trust at every level of Fixed Ops."

Introducing Harmony AI at NADA Show 2026

Harmony AI will be formally showcased at NADA Show 2026, where UpdatePromise will demonstrate how its unified intelligence framework supports modern service operations — from inspection execution to leadership insight.

Dealerships attending NADA will have the opportunity to see how Harmony AI connects emerging technologies with real-world workflows to support faster decisions, clearer communication, and stronger customer confidence.

About UpdatePromise

UpdatePromise is a leading SaaS company empowering automotive dealerships and OEMs with intelligent scheduling, customer communication, and fixed-operations solutions. Its Harmony AI platform is designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and trust across every stage of the service experience. Learn more at www.updatepromise.com or contact [email protected].

