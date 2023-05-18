"Updating Your Benefits Program for a Remote or Hybrid/Onsite Workforce"

News provided by

DataPath, Inc.

18 May, 2023, 08:02 ET

Leading TPA solutions provider releases new whitepaper

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology and business solutions for employee benefits administration, has published a whitepaper titled "Updating Your Benefits Program for a Remote or Hybrid/Onsite Workforce." The whitepaper proposes that the majority of identified "must-have" needs of today's workforce can be addressed by offering six specific benefit options.

Leading up to the benefit recommendations, the whitepaper explores changes to employee benefits satisfaction after transitioning to remote working, the impact on retention of updating benefits packages, and different generational views on perks.

"While some employees will always work onsite, others will likely never enter a workplace again. Employers need to adapt to stay competitive and maintain employee productivity," said Bo Armstrong, DataPath's Chief Marketing Officer. "It's exciting to consider how TPAs and brokers can help employers build benefits packages that meet these developing and diverse needs."

Interested parties may download a free copy of the whitepaper here.

About DataPath: DataPath, Inc. has been a full-service TPA solutions provider for nearly four decades. Their cloud-based Summit platform is the industry's first all-in-one solution for seamless CDH, HSA, Well-Being, COBRA, and Billing administration. DataPath also provides comprehensive business process outsourcing (BPO) and growth marketing services for TPAs. Learn more at dpath.com.

Media Contact:
Melissa Howard
[email protected]

SOURCE DataPath, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.