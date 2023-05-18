Leading TPA solutions provider releases new whitepaper

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology and business solutions for employee benefits administration, has published a whitepaper titled "Updating Your Benefits Program for a Remote or Hybrid/Onsite Workforce." The whitepaper proposes that the majority of identified "must-have" needs of today's workforce can be addressed by offering six specific benefit options.

Leading up to the benefit recommendations, the whitepaper explores changes to employee benefits satisfaction after transitioning to remote working, the impact on retention of updating benefits packages, and different generational views on perks.

"While some employees will always work onsite, others will likely never enter a workplace again. Employers need to adapt to stay competitive and maintain employee productivity," said Bo Armstrong, DataPath's Chief Marketing Officer. "It's exciting to consider how TPAs and brokers can help employers build benefits packages that meet these developing and diverse needs."

Interested parties may download a free copy of the whitepaper here.

