UPG Spaces Reports Milestone 2025 Success and Outlines 2026 Strategic Growth Driven by HelloSpace+ Unified Technology Integration

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPG Spaces (United Properties Group, Inc.) is proud to announce a year of significant growth and technological advancement in 2025, alongside a strategic outlook for 2026. Following a successful fourth quarter and the nationwide launch of its "Powered by HelloSpace+" initiatives, the company continues to solidify its position as a leading innovator in self-storage and industrial sectors.

HelloSpace+ @ Lonesome Quail and I-35 in New Braunfels, Texas. Signature Storage Powered by HelloSpace+ in Crandall, Texas.

During Q4 2025, UPG successfully closed over $17 million in sales, handling four transactions totaling more than 500,000 NRSF of storage and 42,000 SF of Industrial Flex space in Texas. In collaboration with Eric Kaplan of Self Storage Realty Advisors, UPG brokers Thomas Holman and Julie Farrar are already scheduled to close an additional $5 million in early February 2026.

Under its management division, which oversees 8,000 units and 1 million NRSF, the company launched the HelloSpacePlus.com consolidated marketing platform in 2025 to optimize online performance. This was supported by the opening of three new facilities in strategic, underserved Texas markets, delivering over 300,000 NRSF.

In early 2025, UPG launched its in-house call center, "Powered by HelloSpace+," staffed by highly skilled sales team members with deep sector experience. The company also leveraged automation and aggressive revenue-management technologies to improve operational efficiency across all third-party-managed assets.

"We can now look back on each market, considering locations individually, and determine what will be most effective and what can be adjusted for greater efficiency and stronger results," stated Julie Farrar, President/CEO of UPG Spaces. "Despite necessary move-in discounts required to capture rentals, we still find that 60% of renters overall stay for over a year and see that new development is slowing to balance oversupply in most operating markets".

For 2026, UPG plans to focus on:

Digital Referral Programs built and optimized through enhanced CRM tools.

Automated Follow-up Workflow enhancements on company websites.

Advertising Flow Integration to deliver location-specific ad types.

NOI Optimization through careful expense management and upward trends in occupancy.

About HelloSpace+: At HelloSpace+, we understand that storing your belongings is more than practicality; it's about trust. From our approachable and friendly staff to our modern, convenient facilities, HelloSpace+ is designed to maximize customer experience.

About UPG Spaces: UPG has been developing Self-Storage Assets for over 40 years and provides Design, Build, Brokerage, and Management Services. For more information, visit UPGSpaces.com .

