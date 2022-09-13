Upgrade the Presentation and Collaboration with Wondershare EdrawMind V10 when Returning to School and Work

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has released EdrawMind V10 , an upgraded collaborative, mind mapping, brainstorming, and outlining tool. After COVID-19, more and more people moved their work and learning tasks online. To meet this demand, EdrawMind V10 upgrades itself for a fresher appearance and more innovative design, bringing everyone a convenient online working experience.

Upgrade your presentation and collaboration with Wondershare EdrawMind V10 when returning back-to-school and work.

"It's an interesting phenomenon: the more people choose to work or study remotely, the more they demand better communication. EdrawMind's mission is to help people improve collaboration efficiency by organizing and expressing their ideas better." Stated Edwin Wang, the EdrawMind Product Director. "Since the outbreak of COVID-19, EdrawMind has been updated for three versions. The latest version, V10, has made major improvements in user interface and ease of use of functions, which can help all users to complete their work/study tasks faster and better."

EdrawMind V10 updates include:

Redesigned User Interface : The sleek new interface is more intuitive with updated buttons and edge designs, making them easier to identify and utilize.

: The sleek new interface is more intuitive with updated buttons and edge designs, making them easier to identify and utilize. Mini Toolbar Opens Next to Elements : It gives quick access to all frequently used functions by opening the mini toolbar next to any element.

: It gives quick access to all frequently used functions by opening the mini toolbar next to any element. Streamlined Task Pane : EdrawMind has replaced the busy Task Pane on the right side with one that has five tabs, making it easier to edit a mind map.

: EdrawMind has replaced the busy Task Pane on the right side with one that has five tabs, making it easier to edit a mind map. Improved Internal Search Engine Power: The upgraded search engine can find results across multiple pages, unlike the single-page engine in older versions.

EdrawMind V10 offers better support for businesses, students, and educators. Businessmen can take advantage of mind mapping and brainstorming for help with everything from demand analysis to creating and executing campaigns. On an educational level, educators can use the tools for organizing lesson plans, managing student information, and creating and displaying slideshows. Students can create online assignments, group brainstorm, and formulate a plan for their academic and professional careers.

With the release, EdrawMind also offers an opportunity for big saving with a Back-to-School sale until September 30, from which students and educators will enjoy a 60% discount to try the upgraded mind-mapping tool.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare EdrawMind is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Web, Android, and iOS. Pricing starts with an annual subscription of $59 annually, or you can purchase a lifetime plan for $145. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://www.edrawsoft.com/edrawmind/ or follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , and Pinterest .

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Frank Zhang

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare