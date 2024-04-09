Upgraded Points Study Reveals the Cities with the Highest-Rated Cocktail Bars

CINCINNATI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points is uncovering where the spirit of America's cocktail bar scene is. 

"This study is inspired by those who elevate simple ingredients to something extraordinary," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We pay tribute to the cities that house the pinnacles of cocktail creativity, the communities that support them, and travelers looking for a great place to grab a cocktail." 

The Cities With the Highest-Rated Cocktail Bars
The Cities With the Most Cocktail Bars Per Capita
Study Methodology

Upgraded Points analyzed thousands of cocktail bar listings on Yelp in the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas, focusing solely on establishments where 'cocktail bars' was the featured function. It averaged the star rating of each city's cocktail bars out of 5 and only analyzed cocktail bars that had at least 10 total reviews.  

Top Shelf Cities

Analyzing average ratings based on a 5-star system, the following cities rose to the top:

  1. Cincinnati, Ohio - 4.63 stars
  2. Hartford, Connecticut - 4.53 stars
  3. Dayton, Ohio,* and Indianapolis, Indiana* - 4.49 stars
  4. Springfield, Massachusetts,* and Colorado Springs, Colorado* - 4.43 stars
  5. New York, New York - 4.37 stars
  6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin - 4.35 stars
  7. Sacramento, California - 4.33 stars
  8. Grand Rapids, Michigan - 4.32 stars
  9. Daytona Beach, Florida - 4.30 stars
  10. Honolulu, Hawaii - 4.28 stars

* Indicates a tie

Drinking Capitals

With a national city average of only 1.73 bars per 100,000 residents, each of these cities stands out as true watering holes:

  1. Durham, North Carolina - 7.95 bars per 100K residents
  2. New Orleans, Louisiana - 5.63 bars per 100K residents
  3. Omaha, Nebraska - 4.32 bars per 100K residents 
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada - 4.06 bars per 100K residents 
  5. San Antonio, Texas - 3.92 bars per 100K residents 
  6. El Paso, Texas - 3.90 bars per 100K residents
  7. Austin, Texas - 3.78 bars per 100K residents
  8. Nashville, Tennessee - 3.73 bars per 100K residents
  9. Raleigh, North Carolina - 3.59 bars per 100K residents
  10. Charleston, South Carolina - 3.57 bars per 100K residents

For a closer look at the highest-rated cocktail bar in each city, visit the full study.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

