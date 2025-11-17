Upgraded Points Reveals the Best Days To Fly for the 2025 Holiday Season

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points analyzed over 40,000 flights on the 10 busiest U.S. domestic routes, comparing typical November fares with the 10 days surrounding both Thanksgiving and Christmas. The results confirm that most days around the holidays are significantly more expensive than those in early November. However, the report also reveals the least expensive days of the week and airlines to fly on for the holidays.

"If you want to save money, it's all about the timing," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "The data is clear that there are predictable windows to avoid the worst surges. A smart booking strategy can save you a lot on a seasonal ticket without having to sacrifice seeing your family, as long as you're willing to be flexible with your travel days."

Study Methodology

The study pulled Google Flights fare data for the 10 busiest U.S. domestic routes, comparing a control week in early November with the 10-day windows surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas. The results covered more than 40,000 flights, measuring average holiday price increases, which airlines saw the largest premiums, and which specific days of each holiday window were most and least expensive.

Thanksgiving Sticker Shock: Airlines and Dates With the Biggest Price Increases

Across the routes analyzed, the average one-way fare rose from $178 during the control week to $276 during the 10-day Thanksgiving window – a staggering 55% increase. And that jump is not uniform. Some carriers see much larger surges than others, making airline choice as important as travel day. Airlines with the largest Thanksgiving price increases include:

Frontier Airlines : 163% increase (+$188) JetBlue Airways : 99.6% increase (+$210) Spirit Airlines: 88% increase (+$83) American Airlines: 55.4% increase (+$118) United Airlines: 51.2% increase (+$95)

Day-by-day cost changes:

Fri, Nov. 21: 25.6% increase (+$48)

Sat, Nov. 22: 40.6% increase (+$62)

Sun, Nov. 23: 5.9% decrease (-$14)

Mon, Nov. 24: 3.2% decrease (-$6)

Tue, Nov. 25: 88% increase (+$108)

Wed, Nov. 26: 93.4% increase (+$120)

Thur, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving): 8.4% increase (+$15)

Fri, Nov. 28 (Black Friday): 30.3% increase (+$57)

Sat, Nov. 29: 167% increase (+$254)

Sun, Nov. 30: 114.9% increase (+$279)

Naughty Christmas Flight Price Hikes: Airlines and Dates With the Biggest Price Increases

Christmas week shows higher fares across the board, but a handful of carriers see huge jumps. Unlike Thanksgiving's sharp day-to-day swings, Christmas prices rise more uniformly throughout the holiday window. However, some airlines still stand out for charging substantially more during the season. Airlines with the largest increases include:

Frontier Airlines: 199.4% increase (+$229) Spirit Airlines: 154.3% increase (+$146) JetBlue Airways: 144% increase (+$304) American Airlines: 67.5% increase (+$144) Hawaiian Airlines: 60.4% increase (+$94)

Day-by-day cost changes:

Fri, Dec. 19: 53.4% increase (+$101)

Sat, Dec. 20: 86.3% increase (+$131)

Sun, Dec. 21: 21% increase (+$51)

Mon, Dec. 22: 36% increase (+$69)

Tue, Dec. 23: 107.3% increase (+$132)

Wed, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 74.5% increase (+$96)

Thu, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): 26.9% increase (+$48)

Fri, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day): 74.4% increase (+$140)

Sat, Dec. 27: 125% increase (+$190)

Sun, Dec. 28: 20.1% increase (+$49)

With an increase of just 28%, Southwest stands out for its steady pricing, likely due to flexible fare policies and consistent early booking by frequent fliers.

