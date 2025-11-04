Upgraded Points Study Finds the Best and Worst Airports for a Boozy Layover

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study is revealing which airports make layovers less about waiting at the gate and more about waiting at the bar. Upgraded Points analyzed 50 of the largest U.S. airports to identify where travelers can most easily find quality drinks and lively bar scenes before takeoff.

The Best and Worst U.S. Airports for a Boozy Layover

"Layovers don't have to be a travel low point," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "With craft cocktail bars and award-nominated restaurants becoming standard airport amenities, more travelers are choosing to enjoy the stop instead of just enduring it. This study shows exactly which airports turn a long wait into a memorable part of the journey and maybe even a reason to arrive early."

Study Methodology

The study examined the 50 busiest airports in the U.S. to determine where travelers are most likely to enjoy an easy, high-quality drink during a layover. Upgraded Points collected data from airport websites listing all on-site bars and restaurants, as well as customer ratings from Google Reviews.

Each airport was scored across three equally weighted factors:

Bars and Restaurants Serving Alcohol (Per Square Mile)

Bars and Restaurants Serving Alcohol (Per 10,000 Daily Passengers)

Average Star Rating of Alcohol-Serving Venues

Each factor was scored on a scale of 0 to 5 and combined into a final score out of 100.

Layover Libations: Top 5 Airports for a Boozy Layover

Logan International Airport (BOS): With an overall score of 75.1, Boston's airport has 10.2 alcohol-serving venues per square mile, 116% more than the study average (4.7). Nashville International Airport (BNA): BNA has the third-highest bar-to-passenger ratio, 4.7 venues per 10,000 passengers, which is 76% more than the average airport. Kansas City International Airport (MCI): Its alcohol-serving venues earned the highest average Google rating in the study (4.16 out of 5 stars), and it leads the study in bar accessibility with 5.6 venues per 10,000 passengers. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA): DCA ranks second in the study for bar density with 13.9 alcohol-serving venues per square mile, nearly triple the study average of 4.7. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY): MSY's airport bars earn an average star rating of 4.01, higher than the study average of 3.71. The airport offers 37% more alcohol-serving venues (3.7) than the average of 2.7.

Pour Decisions: The 5 Worst Airports for a Boozy Layover

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL): Limited alcohol options and low venue ratings mean Honolulu's airport falls short of its island-party reputation. Oakland International Airport (OAK): OAK has few high-rated bars compared to other California airports and minimal restaurant overlap. Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW): Fort Myers' airport has the lowest bar-to-passenger ratio in the study. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK): Scattered standout spots, long terminal walks, and heavy crowds make finding a convenient drink at JFK more effort than it is worth. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): Newark has the lowest average star rating for alcohol-serving venues.

For complete rankings, airport-by-airport breakdowns, and honorable mentions, visit the full study online.

