Upgraded Points Study Reveals the Best U.S. Cities for a St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Upgraded Points has revealed the best U.S. cities to plan the ultimate pub crawl — where Irish pubs are plentiful, bars are within walking distance, and a round of drinks won't drain your wallet before the night is over.

The 10 Best U.S. Cities for a Pub Crawl

"This study is inspired by the time-honored tradition of gathering with friends, raising a pint, and celebrating St. Patrick's Day," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We wanted to highlight the cities where bars cluster together, Irish heritage runs deep, and walkability makes it easy to keep the celebration going."

Upgraded Points evaluated the 50 largest U.S. cities across 14 weighted data factors tied to what makes a successful pub crawl. The study analyzed bar density per square mile and per capita, Irish pubs per 100,000 residents, average pub star ratings, percentage of residents with Irish ancestry, walk score, public transit score, beer prices (domestic and imported), Uber costs, crime rates, late-night bar availability, live music venues, and March precipitation trends.

Each factor was scored on a 0 to 5 scale and weighted based on its importance to a St. Patrick's Day pub crawl experience. The scores were then combined for a total score out of 100.

Top Pub Crawl Cities

Based on overall scores, these cities rose to the top for St. Patrick's Day bar hopping:

Boston, Massachusetts — 71.6 Providence, Rhode Island — 71.4 Hartford, Connecticut — 64.4 Buffalo, New York — 61.2 Milwaukee, Wisconsin — 61.0 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — 60.9 Chicago, Illinois — 59.9 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 59.8 Baltimore, Maryland — 59.1 Cincinnati, Ohio — 54.2

With a study average of just 0.6 Irish pubs per 100,000 residents, these cities stand out for having the most spots to grab a Guinness with friends per capita:

Providence — 1.8 Irish pubs per 100K residents Boston — 1.4 Irish pubs per 100K residents Milwaukee — 1.3 Irish pubs per 100K residents Hartford — 1.2 Irish pubs per 100K residents Baltimore — 1.2 Irish pubs per 100K residents

Pub crawls are only as good as their logistics. These cities stand out for walkability, helping revelers skip rideshare surge pricing from spot to spot and keep the night moving:

San Francisco — Walk Score: 89 New York City — Walk Score: 88 Boston — Walk Score: 83 Chicago — Walk Score: 77 Philadelphia — Walk Score: 75

For a full breakdown of all 50 cities, including beer prices, crime rates, transit scores, and bar density metrics, visit the complete study at: https://upgradedpoints.com/news/best-cities-for-pub-crawl/

