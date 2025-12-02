Get Paid To Upgrade: New Upgraded Points Contest Will Pay One Lucky Traveler $1,500 To Fly First Class

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points is giving travelers a chance to trade cramped seats for extra legroom and luxury in its new "Get Paid To Upgrade" contest. One lucky winner will receive $1,500 to upgrade a domestic round-trip flight to first class and then share their experience.

"First class isn't just about status, it's about a completely different travel experience," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We're looking for someone who's never flown first class to finally see what the upgrade delivers: more comfort, personalized service, and a smoother start to any trip."

Imagine boarding early without the overhead-bin scramble, settling into a seat that actually feels designed for humans, and enjoying service that makes the entire flight feel a little more special. That's the upgrade waiting for the winner of this contest.

If that sounds like your kind of adventure, the runway is clear. The first class experience awaits the contestant with the best entry. Read more for contest information.

Contest Highlights

Prize: $1,500 to use toward a domestic round-trip first-class upgrade. Any leftover money may be used for related travel expenses. Any ticket costs exceeding $1,500 are the winner's responsibility.





$1,500 to use toward a domestic round-trip first-class upgrade. Any leftover money may be used for related travel expenses. Any ticket costs exceeding $1,500 are the winner's responsibility. Eligibility: U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents, 18 or older, who have never flown first class .





U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents, 18 or older, who have . How To Enter: Complete the entry form on the Upgraded Points website. Applicants will answer a few questions about their travel history and which trip they'd like to upgrade. Only fully completed entries are eligible.





Complete the entry form on the Upgraded Points website. Applicants will answer a few questions about their travel history and which trip they'd like to upgrade. Only fully completed entries are eligible. Deadline: Entries accepted through Friday, January 23 at 11:59 PM ET .





Entries accepted through . Travel Window: The upgraded round-trip must be completed by May 1, 2026 .





The upgraded round-trip must be completed by . Winner Obligations: After travel, the winner will submit a brief scorecard and a short write-up describing their first-class experience.

The winner will be announced by Friday, February 13, 2026, and will receive a $1,500 payment.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points helps demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Founded in 2016 by Alex Miller, the company produces research and studies that help travelers maximize trips, points, and experiences. Learn more at www.UpgradedPoints.com.

