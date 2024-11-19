Upgraded Points Study Reveals the Best U.S. Cities to Dine Out During the Holidays

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points ' latest survey identifies the U.S. cities whose restaurants have the most availability on major holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. By analyzing OpenTable data across 50 cities, the results reveal where diners will have the best access to holiday reservations, helping travelers and locals alike plan a memorable meal out if cooking at home isn't part of your holiday tradition — but sharing fun times with family and friends over a meal is.

The Best and Worst Cities for Dining Out on Holidays

"Holiday meals are a special time to connect, and dining out can relieve the stress of preparing for the celebration," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Many Americans are seeking festive dining options that don't require hours in the kitchen. Our study guides diners to the cities where they're most likely to find holiday dining options without the hassle of cooking."

Study Methodology

Upgraded Points analyzed OpenTable dinner reservation data for two customers for five major holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day across 50 U.S. cities. Holiday availability was compared to the same weekday one week before each holiday, with New Year's Eve and New Year's Day compared to two weeks prior. This approach highlighted the cities with the highest restaurant availability during peak holiday times.

The Best Cities for Dining Out on Thanksgiving 2024

Buffalo, New York — 59.2% of Restaurants Open

Buffalo leads the list, with nearly 60% of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day, offering plenty of options for those who prefer dining out to spending the day in the kitchen.



Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — 57.5% of Restaurants Open

Oklahoma City ranks second, with over half of its restaurants open to welcome Turkey Day diners.



Richmond, Virginia — 56.2% of Restaurants Open

Richmond provides ample choices, with plenty of restaurants ready to serve Thanksgiving meals.



Louisville, Kentucky — 54.4% of Restaurants Open

Holiday-goers can find a welcoming seat at over half of the city's restaurants in the bluegrass capital.



Las Vegas, Nevada — 54.3% Restaurants Open

Las Vegas rounds out the top five, with plenty of dining establishments open for Thanksgiving.

The Most Difficult Cities To Dine Out This Thanksgiving

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 19.1% Restaurants Open

Philadelphia offers the least availability, with fewer than 20% of restaurants open for Thanksgiving.



Atlanta, Georgia — 19.8% Restaurants Open

Atlanta sees a similarly low turnout, with most locals likely celebrating Thanksgiving at home.



Seattle, Washington — 20.2% Restaurants Open

With only 20.2% of restaurants open, Seattle offers limited options for holiday dining out.



Austin, Texas — 20.3% Restaurants Open

Though known for its diverse cuisine, Austin's Thanksgiving restaurant availability is low, with just over 20% of venues open.



San Francisco, California — 20.7% Restaurants Open

Typically a culinary hot spot, San Francisco rounds out the bottom five, with only a fifth of restaurants open for Thanksgiving.

To see other survey results, including the best and worst cities to dine out on Christmas Eve/Day and New Year's Eve/Day, along with the overall best/worst cities for holiday dining in general, please visit the full study online .

