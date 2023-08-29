Upgraded Points Will Pay One Person $1,500 to Fly First Class in Latest Contest

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points is looking for a candidate destined for luxury in their latest contest. The 'Get Paid To Upgrade Your Flying Experience' contest will reward one lucky winner with $1,500 to upgrade their flight to first class and detail their experience.

"We want consumers to experience what domestic first class feels like without cost as a barrier," said Alex Miller, Founder of Upgraded Points. "With Labor Day coming up and the holiday season to follow, people may have already started planning trips and we want to give someone the chance to experience first class."

Those that have flown economy know how it feels to walk past the mystery first class passengers made of money when boarding the flight, wondering how many glasses of champagne they will have or how much they will stretch with all of their extra leg room. To those that understand the feeling, set down the tote and pick up a designer bag because it is time to live the first class fantasy. Enjoy the opportunity to board early and store your carry-ons where you please. Relish in the special treatment from a designated flight attendant and much comfier seating arrangements.

Sound like something you could get behind? The first class experience awaits the contestant with the best entry. After your trip, help Upgraded Points determine if the first class life is worth the hype. Read more for contest information.

Contest Eligibility

To ensure an unbiased and unique experience, Upgraded Points is searching for candidates that have never flown first class before. However, prior flight experience is not required. This is the perfect chance to fulfill a dream and finally get a taste of what it is like to live like a celebrity.

If chosen, the contestant must complete a round-trip U.S. domestic flight, including both the departure and return flights, before December 31, 2023. Upon completion, the winner will be requested to fill out a scorecard about their first class experience. This means the prize money may go towards a flight to visit family or friends for the holidays as long as the return flight occurs before the end of the year. With the flight price spikes that happen around that time every year, there's not a better time to get paid to fly!

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. Disregarding any of these requirements is grounds for immediate disqualification.

How to Apply

Those interested in entering the contest must fill out the form found on the Upgraded Points website to be considered for the prize. The application will ask a few questions about flight experiences, what trip the prize would go towards, as well as reasons why the contestant should be selected. All fields must be filled out completely.

Friday, October 6th at 11:59 PM ET is the deadline for contest entries. After that date, no further applications will be accepted to enter the candidate pool. Please note that only candidates who fill out the form below and submit it before the deadline will be considered to win this contest.

The Prize

The contest winner will win a $1,500 cash prize to be primarily used towards upgrading a flight to first class. The prize amount was determined by the average cost of first class domestic round-trip flight prices and holiday price fluctuations.

Any leftover money may be used for other travel expenses as needed. Please note that the prize consists solely of $1,500 cash and travel accommodations are not included in the prize. Additionally, the winner will need to cover any first class flight ticket costs that exceed $1,500.

The winner will be announced by Friday, October 20, 2023, and will receive a $1,500 payment.

About Upgraded Points

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: UpgradedPoints.com .

