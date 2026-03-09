Upgrades to HaystackID CoreFlex Deliver New Data Connectivity and Modern Evidence Capabilities to the Legal Industry

Advancements being featured at Legalweek 2026 showcase HaystackID's growing technology and services portfolio with new, AI-enabled collaboration, integration and workflow tools

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity environments, today announced the latest advancements to its HaystackID® CoreFlex™ platform and services designed to extend the data connectivity and evidence management capabilities well beyond traditional e-discovery. CoreFlex now features new, AI-enabled communication and data production capabilities in its unified, self-service legal operations platform, including native support for structured chat, collaboration platform exports for popular applications (e.g., Slack and Microsoft 365), and new third-party data load workflows.

"CoreFlex is the heartbeat of the technology and services we provide at HaystackID," said Chad Pinson, chief executive officer of HaystackID. "The advancements we're showcasing this week represent our ongoing commitment to helping clients eliminate time-consuming processes and focus on the strategic, high-impact analysis required to stay competitive and solve problems in today's complex legal landscape."

The newest capabilities being unveiled this week at Legalweek 2026 include:

Enhanced Core Intelligence AI ™ Services : Legal teams now have a more structured process for initiating AI-enabled e-discovery services designed to streamline service requests and receive actionable insights on case matters.

: Legal teams now have a more structured process for initiating AI-enabled e-discovery services designed to streamline service requests and receive actionable insights on case matters. RSMF Processing : Allows users to upload structured Relativity Short Message Format (RSMF) chat data to efficiently review and understand conversations as they occurred. CoreFlex ensures the dataset is correctly formatted and optimized for review in Relativity, removing the manual cleanup often required when handling chat evidence.

: Allows users to upload structured Relativity Short Message Format (RSMF) chat data to efficiently review and understand conversations as they occurred. CoreFlex ensures the dataset is correctly formatted and optimized for review in Relativity, removing the manual cleanup often required when handling chat evidence. CoreFlex Enterprise Slack Connector: Legal teams now have the ability to directly connect to their Slack workspace; input custodians, channels, or groups; set date filters; and ingest messages and attachments directly into CoreFlex, transforming a technically complex source into a predictable, repeatable discovery workflow.

Legal teams now have the ability to directly connect to their Slack workspace; input custodians, channels, or groups; set date filters; and ingest messages and attachments directly into CoreFlex, transforming a technically complex source into a predictable, repeatable discovery workflow. Microsoft Purview CDS Export : Users gain a secure, dedicated Condensed Directory Structure (CDS) Export ingestion path that automatically recognizes flattened structures, parses metadata tables, and maps files to the correct custodian and matter settings, creating a bridge between Microsoft Purview's governance platform and e-discovery workflows.

: Users gain a secure, dedicated Condensed Directory Structure (CDS) Export ingestion path that automatically recognizes flattened structures, parses metadata tables, and maps files to the correct custodian and matter settings, creating a bridge between Microsoft Purview's governance platform and e-discovery workflows. New Third-Party Data Loads : Legal teams have new, automated workflows for receiving, loading and managing productions from opposing counsel, regulators or cooperating parties, with the ability to designate the producing party, specify load preferences and integrate the production into their matter workspace.

: Legal teams have new, automated workflows for receiving, loading and managing productions from opposing counsel, regulators or cooperating parties, with the ability to designate the producing party, specify load preferences and integrate the production into their matter workspace. Forensics Scheduling: Legal teams can now initiate forensic collection work and submit a structured scoping request directly within active matters, ensuring essential details are expedited for forensic analysis.

Learn with HaystackID experts at Legalweek 2026

HaystackID will be showcasing its technologies and expertise at Legalweek 2026, taking place this week in New York. Top activations include:

Four featured demonstrations in the HaystackID booth 513 focused on Core Intelligence AI; CoreFlex; MEDAL ™ , READI ™ , VALID ™ and Compliance; and ReviewRight ® .

in the HaystackID booth 513 focused on Core Intelligence AI; CoreFlex; MEDAL , READI , VALID and Compliance; and ReviewRight . Featured demonstrations by recently acquired eDiscovery AI (booth 403), which will showcase high-performance GenAI capabilities for legal workflows.

by recently acquired (booth 403), which will showcase high-performance GenAI capabilities for legal workflows. Moderated panel – HaystackID's Esther Birnbaum, executive vice president of data intelligence, is leading a panel with experts from Norton Rose Fulbright, Morgan Lewis & Bockius and The Home Depot entitled, "Automated Logs, Defensible Tags: AI-Driven Privilege Review without the Panic." This session, taking place Wed., March 11 at 3:30 p.m. in Room 410, explores practical, real-world approaches to building a reliable, audit-ready privilege workflow that blends human judgment with automation.

"Having the ability to defensibly and accurately apply modern AI to the legal process is critical for managing investigations and discovery, whether regulatory or as part of a legal action," said Jim Sullivan, chief executive officer of eDiscovery AI. "We're ecstatic to be part of the HaystackID family and demonstrating how the GenAI solutions developed by eDiscovery AI and integrated in HaystackID Core Intelligence are delivering rapid insights and positive outcomes for our clients."

For more information on how HaystackID is helping legal teams advance AI-enabled e-discovery, governance and cybersecurity workflows, visit HaystackID.com or stop by the HaystackID booth 513 and the eDiscovery AI booth 403.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory and cyber requirements. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, the HaystackID Core® Platform, AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by ReviewRight® supported by its unified CoreFlex™ service interface and eDiscovery AI™ technology. Recognized globally by industry leaders like Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID prioritizes security, privacy, and integrity in its innovative solutions for leading companies and legal practices worldwide.

Contact Details



HaystackID Media Contacts:



Hazel Ramirez

[email protected]





Rob Robinson

[email protected]



HaystackID on Social Media

+ X (@HaystackID)

+ LinkedIn

SOURCE HaystackID