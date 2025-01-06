Uphold diversity of civilizations to enhance mutual cultural learning

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind. We must jointly create a better future for the world." Chinese President Xi Jinping's 2025 New Year message has sparked enthusiastic responses. As the great changes unseen in a century further evolve, China will continue to inject momentum and bring confidence to a world in turmoil and transformation. The Global Times launches a series of articles themed "China's commitments in the new era" to help our audiences gain a deep understanding of the significance of China's commitments to contemporary responsibilities.

In his 2025 New Year message, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that China will work with all countries to enhance mutual learning among different cultures. This declaration highlights the importance of mutual learning among civilizations while reflecting China's sense of responsibility. It not only envisions a harmonious future that upholds the diversity of civilizations but also showcases China's dynamic strength in keeping pace with the times.

The concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is founded on a five-point comprehensive framework: an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity. It embodies humanity's aspirations and dreams for a better world. A world of lasting peace seeks partnerships in which countries treat each other as equals, engage in extensive consultation, and enhance mutual understanding. A world of universal security fosters a security environment featuring fairness, justice, joint efforts and shared interests. A world of shared prosperity envisions an open, innovative and inclusive development that benefits all. A clean and beautiful world builds an ecosystem that puts Mother Nature and green development first. Finally, an open and inclusive world aims to promote harmony, inclusiveness and respect for differences.

"Delicious soup is made by combining different ingredients." The diversity and differences among human civilizations are fundamental characteristics of the world and the source of human progress. Variations in ideologies, social systems and development models should not become barriers to the exchange of civilizations, let alone reasons for confrontation.

In the face of global changes unseen in a century, the necessity of further promoting mutual learning between civilizations has become increasingly evident.

First, mutual learning among civilizations helps maintain world peace. Indeed, the theme of our time - peace and development - has not changed, but many factors still hinder peace and development globally, and the "peace deficit" persists. Therefore, maintaining world peace and promoting global development remain humanity's enduring aspirations. The course of history has repeatedly shown that without mutual learning among civilizations, distances and divisions will emerge between nations and peoples, making peaceful coexistence more difficult and increasing the risks of conflict and war.

Second, mutual learning among civilizations helps promote globalization. Globalization is an inevitable path for human society, an objective requirement of growing social productive forces, and a natural outcome of advancement in science and technology. However, alongside the advancement of globalization, anti-globalization sentiments sometimes stir trouble, largely due to the irreconcilable differences in the interests of nations rooted in different civilizations. Therefore, to bridge the differences in the interests of various countries to the greatest extent, it is essential to uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations and to further promote mutual learning among civilizations.

Third, mutual learning among civilizations helps promote the self-improvement and progress of human civilization. The world is home to a diverse range of civilizations, each with its unique charm and profound heritage, making them spiritual treasures of humanity. On one hand, diversity is a fundamental characteristic of the world and a source of the appeal of human civilization. On the other hand, every civilization embodies the spiritual essence of different nations and has made significant contributions to the development of human civilization. Therefore, different civilizations can only complement and enrich each other through mutual exchange, further advancing the continuous progress of human civilization.

Fourth, mutual learning among civilizations helps uphold and promote the shared values of all humanity. Peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom are universal values. However, individuals living in different civilizations have varying understandings of these values. To promote them effectively, it is essential to advocate for communication and mutual learning among cultures, respect the diverse interpretations of value concepts by various civilizations, and approach the values of all civilizations with an open and inclusive mindset. We must embrace the diverse foundations of other civilizations' values with a broad perspective, discarding any sense of superiority and avoiding the notion of civilizational supremacy, while seeking common ground and respecting differences.

Promoting mutual learning among civilizations requires a steadfast commitment to appreciating the beauty of all civilizations and striving to enrich the forms of cultural exchange. It also involves working to overcome language barriers and vigorously promoting people-to-people diplomacy. China has been proactive in this regard, making significant contributions to advancing mutual learning among civilizations in the process of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

First, the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) was proposed. At the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting held in March 2023, Xi put forward the GCI as a timely response to the urgent call for people of all countries to strengthen unity and cooperation in addressing common challenges. It is also an active response to the universal desire of nations around the world to uphold equality, inclusiveness and the diversity of world civilizations. Furthermore, it aligns consciously with the international community's shared need to enhance dialogue and exchanges among civilizations, promote cultural prosperity and development, and respond sincerely to the current trend of advancing the development of civilizations while jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Second, a new form of human civilization has been created. Under the strong leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have developed a new form of civilization through the coordinated development of material, political, spiritual, social and ecological civilizations.

Third, promoting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through people-to-people ties. People-to-people ties are the social foundations of BRI cooperation. As BRI partner countries use hundreds of different languages and have diverse historical roots and cultural backgrounds, it is essential for all countries to uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations and to carry forward the spirit of friendly cooperation along the Silk Road. They should also engage in a wide range of cultural exchange activities that contribute to this cause. To promote people-to-people ties, China has developed practical action plans that integrate this goal with strong policy coordination, facilities connectivity, unimpeded trade and financial integration, thus effectively advancing mutual learning among civilizations.

In summary, diversity spurs interaction among civilizations, which in turn promotes mutual learning and their further development. In the great practice of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China, with its unique cultural charm and open, inclusive attitude, has built a bridge for the mutual learning and integration of world civilizations. China is truly focused on its aim of enhancing mutual learning among different cultures.

The author Jiang Shixue is a distinguished professor at Shanghai University.

