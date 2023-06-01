Uphold Launches New Uphold Institutional OTC Trading and Research Services

News provided by

Uphold

01 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uphold, the Web3 financial platform, today announced a new offering for all classes of institutional investors trading digital assets. This is the first solution to provide institutional grade research, optimal OTC execution, superior product breadth - offering more than 280 assets - and settlement in multiple currencies.

The OTC Platform: Branded Uphold Ascent, the customizable OTC trading platform is designed for optimal execution, handling large orders with minimal price impact and competitive  pricing.

  • Superior Liquidity: with connection to 29 trading venues, Ascent allows traders to smart route orders to centralized exchanges, decentralized exchanges and Layer 2 networks.
  • Expansive Digital Asset Coverage: Uphold has set a high bar in the industry for depth of product, offering more than 280 tokens, including access to many assets unavailable on other OTC platforms
  • Trading Expertise: our team is comprised of CeFi, DeFi and high-frequency trading experts
  • Fully Customizable trading tools and order management interface

"Whether institutional investors are trading digital assets now, or looking to get into the space, our new Ascent OTC platform and in-depth research will provide them access to comprehensive and extensive insights and the deepest liquidity pool in digital asset management through which to execute trades," said Simon McLoughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Uphold.

Token Discovery: Uphold Intelligence, digital asset research, has proven to identify meaningful assets early. With Dr. Martin Hiesbock, Head of Research at Uphold Institutional, clients gain direct access to first-hand knowledge of what is happening and about to happen in the market.

"We sort through the assets with just flash from those that have fundamental value for our clients," said Scott Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Uphold Securities. "We identify important digital assets early based on sound methodology intended to spot fundamental long term value."

About Uphold

Ranked #1 in the San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 List, Uphold is committed to making Web3 easy. As a Web3 financial platform, Uphold serves over 10 million customers in more than 180 countries. It provides businesses and consumers with easy access to financial technology and services. Uphold's patented "Anything to Anything" platform gives end users seamless access to and between digital assets and national currencies and precious metals. To learn more about Uphold's products and services visit uphold.com.

* Certain currencies and assets are not available in all jurisdictions

SOURCE Uphold

Also from this source

Uphold To Launch New Fiat-to-Crypto On Ramp

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.