UPL INAUGURATES GLOBAL NPP RESEARCH CENTER, ADVANCING INNOVATION IN SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE

  • UPL launches the Global Natural Plant Production (NPP) Research Center in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico
  • The state-of-the-art facility will develop innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) (LSE: UPLL) ('UPL') a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, announces the opening of its Global NPP Research Center in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.

The Global NPP Research Center, a state-of-the-art facility will advance natural solutions through scientific and applied excellence. This modern greenhouse with specialized equipment, will be a hub for experienced researchers, fostering collaborations with local and international universities and research centers, and serve as a platform for agricultural knowledge and innovative solutions.

Biosolutions refer to agricultural inputs developed with naturally-derived active ingredients, ranging from seaweed extracts to micro-organisms. UPL is a global leader in biosolutions and the extensive Natural Plant Protection (NPP) portfolio covers a range of applications, including increasing crop resilience to disease, pests, and environmental conditions, supporting crop nutrition, and improving soil health, while reducing residues and environmental impacts.

Mike Frank, CEO of UPL Corporation Ltd., said: "We are so proud to inaugurate the Global NPP Research Center today, this significant investment will continue to add value for growers and strengthen our focus on differentiated and sustainable solutions. This facility represents a significant milestone in advancing agricultural practices worldwide."

Jai Shroff, Group UPL CEO & Chairman, said: "The NPP Research Center reflects UPL's mission to Reimaging Sustainability and our OpenAg commitment to building an ecosystem of connectivity and collaboration. This Center of Excellence will help address key challenges such as heat and water stress, soil health and positively impact global food security."

This R&D investment strengthens UPL's global presence as a leader in sustainable agricultural solutions.

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $6bn. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation, and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedInTwitterInstagram and Facebook.

