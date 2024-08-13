Uplifting Military and Disability Communities: The N2 Company Launches Salute & Uniquely You Magazines

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The N2 Company (N2) recently launched two groundbreaking monthly magazines, Salute and Uniquely You, to celebrate and support worthy and often underserved community members through impactful stories and valuable resources.

Salute honors active military members and veterans. Each issue features personal narratives that highlight the bravery, resilience, and dedication of current and former service members. According to N2 leaders, Salute is rooted in the belief that the stories of our service members deserve to be told and celebrated, providing a platform for their voices to be heard and their sacrifices acknowledged.

Each issue [shares] inspiring stories that celebrate people in this community and also contain critical local resources. Post this

The flagship magazine is Salute Mideastern Ohio, with plans to expand the brand to communities throughout the U.S.

Uniquely You is a monthly magazine dedicated to sharing inspiring stories about individuals with disabilities across all ability levels. The publication connects people with disabilities and their families to impactful local resources, offering guidance, support, and hope. There are currently three communities served by this brand: Uniquely You Indy, Uniquely You Detroit Metro, and Uniquely You Mideastern Ohio.

The N2 Company recently hired Michele Maxfield as a Director to drive the future growth of Uniquely You, bringing with her decades of experience in print and digital media.

"I am thrilled to help grow Uniquely You," said Maxfield. "Each issue is filled with inspiring personal stories that celebrate people in this community and also contain critical local resources. We're aiming to expand to half of the states in the U.S. in the coming years."

Salute and Uniquely You are the latest launches of The N2 Company, the nation's leading niche magazine publisher. Consistent with all of N2's magazine brands, Salute and Uniquely You are free to readers and foster community while celebrating the extraordinary individuals who make up their readership. For more information, visit n2co.com .

About The N2 Company

For 20 years, The N2 Company has helped businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800 custom publications – and more opening every week . Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit The N2 Company online at www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Greet, Real Producers, BeLocal, Salute, Uniquely You, and Hyport Digital.

