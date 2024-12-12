Upper Deck, Official Licensee of PWHL Collectibles, Teams Up with New York Sirens Star and 2024 #1 Overall Selection Sarah Fillier for Exclusive Agreement

Leading sports collectibles company expands representation of women in trading card industry with addition of PWHL rookie as an exclusive athlete to its impressive roster of talent

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced that Sarah Fillier, New York Sirens star forward and 2024 PWHL #1 Overall draft pick, will join its team of elite athletes as women's sports and collectibles continue to grow in popularity across the U.S. and Canada. Through the deal, Upper Deck has exclusive rights to produce trading cards and memorabilia celebrating key moments in Fillier's career.

"Our collection with Sarah is just the start of what is to come for women in this industry," said Paul Zickler, Director of Sports Brands at Upper Deck. "What was originally a male-dominated sport in hockey is now changing with athletes like Sarah, who is heralded as the next superstar of the PWHL. We are excited to memorialize the start of her PWHL career through Upper Deck trading cards and memorabilia and inspire a new era of fans and collectors.

To commemorate this occasion, Upper Deck has released her first Game Dated Moments trading card, which is a physical card available for purchase online for a limited time only, highlighting the two assists she had for New York in her PWHL debut victory over Minnesota. This inaugural Fillier trading card can be purchased now on e-Pack® and the cards will be available until 12:59pm PST on December 19, 2024.

Upper Deck Authenticated will also be adding the exclusive Sarah Fillier memorabilia collection commemorating her success with autographed Hockey Canada gear. Fillier has established herself as a dominant force on the Canada's National Women's Team, as a three-time world champion while also being instrumental in helping Canada secure the gold medal at Beijing 2022. She recorded eight goals in the tournament, including a hat trick in Canada's 11-0 quarterfinal victory over Sweden. Throughout her collegiate career with the Princeton Tigers, Fillier's skills and stats earned her several accolades, including 2019 National Rookie of the Year and 2020 Most Outstanding Player in the ECAC conference tournament. After scoring a career-high 30 goals and 13 assists during the 2023-24 collegiate season, Fillier was selected first overall by the New York Sirens at the 2024 PWHL Draft and made her professional debut this season.

"The fan support of the PWHL has been overwhelming. All you have to do is look into the stands, and it's obvious we are building something great together," said Fillier. "Having the opportunity to be a part of an effort to spotlight fellow women athletes through Upper Deck is truly a monumental moment in my early career. I can't wait for these trading cards and memorabilia to get into the hands of fans and show today's generation they can do anything they put their minds to."

Collectors should be on the lookout for the Sarah Fillier Upper Deck Authenticated collection, featuring Hockey Canada merchandise, launching with Certified Diamond Dealers and on UpperDeckStore.com . Furthermore, Fillier's Game Dated Moments cards featuring her impactful moments on the ice and special accolades from her career will also be available on Upper Deck e-Pack ®.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), Twitter ( UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

Media Contact:

Nicole Brief, [email protected]

SOURCE Upper Deck