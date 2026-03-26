Uppsala first in the world with IQ tourism

News provided byDestination Uppsala
Mar 26, 2026, 04:04 ET
UPPSALA, Sweden, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A memorial stone for an event that never took place. An artisan perfumery where fragrances are created like literary stories. A cinnamon bun that has become part of the city's cultural heritage. And ideas that have changed the way we view the world. Destination Uppsala is now the first destination management company to launch a joint travel concept for its experiences: IQ tourism. Here, the journey is not only about checking boxes but also discovering and developing as individuals.
Travel trends such as slowcation, coolcation, set-jetting, noctourism and bleisure have all emerged in recent years as alternatives to what traditionally motivates travellers. With IQ tourism, Uppsala hopes to show why curiosity and personal development are key.
"We consider it a movement, with travel increasingly centred on meaning, context and new facets rather than simply experiences to check off a list. Uppsala has all the prerequisites to be a destination for this type of traveller," says Helena Bovin, Head of Marketing at Destination Uppsala.
The initiative is an international and national destination campaign that aims to attract more curious travellers to Uppsala and strengthen the city's allure.
"We want curiosity to be the reason to travel here. With IQ tourism, we're highlighting experiences and phenomena with content, perspective and depth – a shift from consuming a destination to allowing it to help you discover, reflect and develop," says Helena at Destination Uppsala. "Experiences that become stories to tell."
With one of Europe's oldest universities and a history of pioneering spirits, for centuries Uppsala has been a centre for ideas, knowledge and innovative thinking. A place where generations of researchers, students and thinkers have sought answers and posed questions. Today, this academic tradition meets a vibrant cultural tourism industry. IQ tourism gathers experiences from across the city.
For example, as a visitor, you can:
- use code words to unlock book tips at an independent bookstore
- explore a historical event that perhaps never happened but has left a mark
- create your own perfume with every component helping to tell a story
- discover a miniature world hiding in plain sight in the city
- sit down at a specialist coffee roastery where the conversation is equally important
These and much more can be found in a proof list together with sixty or so other experiences, places and phenomena – from groundbreaking research and history to contemporary innovations, culture, food and handicrafts. This is just a selection of everything that Uppsala has to offer, providing new insights, new knowledge and new perspectives.
The initiative also includes a red tower viewer that will be placed somewhere in the city. Its location will change throughout the year, and it will be aimed not at the most photographed places, but rather at the details, phenomena and stories that might otherwise go unnoticed.
The campaign will even encompass videos with humorous content and material featured in both digital and physical channels, as well as distributed via the press, our own and third-party social media accounts and commercial media channels. The campaign will be launched both in and outside Sweden.
For more information about IQ tourism in Uppsala:
- Campaign website: www.destinationuppsala.se/iq
- IQ tourism proof list
- Press photos and video material for commercial use
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUwVNwdb23A
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgA7jBiVTU8
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVrxyMeCvDI
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942425/Destination_Uppsala.jpg
SOURCE Destination Uppsala
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