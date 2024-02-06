UPSHER-SMITH AND THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF STATE PHARMACY ASSOCIATIONS (NASPA) ANNOUNCE EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION AWARD RECIPIENTS

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) proudly announce the recipients of the 2023 NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award. This annual award, overseen by NASPA and sponsored by Upsher-Smith, acknowledges innovative pharmacists from across the nation for their outstanding contributions to the field of pharmacy.

The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes qualified pharmacists who have demonstrated significant innovation in their practice, method, or service directly or indirectly resulting in improved patient care and/or advancement of the profession of pharmacy. The award is presented by more than 40 participating state pharmacy associations throughout the year.

"Recognizing remarkable pharmacists who are driving innovation in patient care is one of our annual highlights at Upsher-Smith," said Rich Fisher, President and COO of Upsher-Smith. "We take pride in spotlighting the many pharmacy innovators and their efforts to improve patient outcomes by advancing pharmacy practices in their communities."

Krystalyn Weaver, PharmD, JD, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of NASPA added, "It is an honor to acknowledge these exemplary pharmacists, who have been selected for innovative contributions that have a positive impact on patient care and the pharmacy profession. We are grateful to our longstanding partner, Upsher-Smith, and participating state pharmacy associations for their continued support of NASPA's Excellence in Innovation Award."

The 2023 Excellence in Innovation Award recipients include:

Alabama : Lexi Watson, PharmD

Lexi Watson, PharmD Alaska : Theresa Castellanos, PharmD

Theresa Castellanos, PharmD Arizona : Jenny Bingham, PharmD, BCACP, FAzPA, FNAP

Jenny Bingham, PharmD, BCACP, FAzPA, FNAP Arkansas : Megan G. Smith, PharmD

Megan G. Smith, PharmD California : Shawn Smith, PharmD

Shawn Smith, PharmD Colorado : Holly Rabideau, PharmD, BCPS

Holly Rabideau, PharmD, BCPS Connecticut : Christopher Yuen, PharmD

Christopher Yuen, PharmD Delaware : Pradeep Chilakapati, RPh

Pradeep Chilakapati, RPh Florida : Soheyla Mahdavian, PharmD, BCGP

Soheyla Mahdavian, PharmD, BCGP Georgia : Annette Duncan, PharmD

Annette Duncan, PharmD Hawaii : Crystal TK Tsuda, RPh, PharmD, BCACP, CPHQ

Crystal TK Tsuda, RPh, PharmD, BCACP, CPHQ Illinois : Jill R. Woodward, PharmD

Jill R. Woodward, PharmD Indiana : Nathan Riecke , PharmD

: , PharmD Iowa: Ben Miskle , PharmD

, PharmD Kansas : Jacob Hadley, PharmD

Jacob Hadley, PharmD Kentucky: Easton Bryant , PharmD

, PharmD Louisiana : Lishunda M. Franklin, PharmD

Lishunda M. Franklin, PharmD Maryland : Alison P. Duffy, PharmD, BCOP

Alison P. Duffy, PharmD, BCOP Massachusetts : Denise Summers, PharmD

Denise Summers, PharmD Michigan : The Collaboration to Harmonize Antimicrobial Registry Measures (CHARM)

The Collaboration to Harmonize Antimicrobial Registry Measures (CHARM) Minnesota : Tiana Butler, PharmD

Tiana Butler, PharmD Mississippi : Meagan Brown, PharmD, BCACP

Meagan Brown, PharmD, BCACP Missouri : Jordan M. Rowe , PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM

Jordan M. , PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM Montana : Leanna Schwend, PharmD

Leanna Schwend, PharmD Nebraska : Nicole D. White, PharmD, CDE

Nicole D. White, PharmD, CDE Nevada : C. Leiana Oswald , PharmD, BCGP

C. , PharmD, BCGP New Hampshire : Suzanne Stevens , PharmD, BCOP

, PharmD, BCOP New Mexico : Jeffrey Tyler Stewart, PharmD

Jeffrey Tyler Stewart, PharmD North Carolina : Cornelius Toliver, PharmD

Cornelius Toliver, PharmD North Dakota : Elizabeth Skoy, PharmD

Elizabeth Skoy, PharmD Ohio : Jacquelyn Kissel, PharmD, AAHIVP

Jacquelyn Kissel, PharmD, AAHIVP Oklahoma : Troy Simons, PharmD

Troy Simons, PharmD Oregon : Tara Pfund, PharmD

Tara Pfund, PharmD Rhode Island : Kelley Doherty Sanzen, PharmD, PAHM, CDOE

Kelley Doherty Sanzen, PharmD, PAHM, CDOE South Carolina : Brandi Johnson, PharmD

Brandi Johnson, PharmD Tennessee: Ted Lyons, PharmD; Merica Lyons, PharmD

Ted Lyons, PharmD; Merica Lyons, PharmD Texas : Jobby John, PharmD

Jobby John, PharmD Utah: Zachary Merrill , PharmD

, PharmD Virginia : Lura Thompson, PharmD

Lura Thompson, PharmD Washington : Sirena Kalinski

Sirena Kalinski West Virginia : Mary Beth Wade

Wisconsin : William Peppard, PharmD, BCPS, FCCM

William Peppard, PharmD, BCPS, FCCM Wyoming : David Ahlstrom, PharmD

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations

The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), founded in 1927 as the National Council of State Pharmacy Association Executives, is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. NASPA's membership is comprised of state pharmacy associations and over 80 other stakeholder organizations. NASPA promotes leadership, sharing, learning, and policy exchange among its members and pharmacy leaders nationwide. For more information, please visit the NASPA website www.naspa.us.

