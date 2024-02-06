UPSHER-SMITH AND THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF STATE PHARMACY ASSOCIATIONS (NASPA) ANNOUNCE EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION AWARD RECIPIENTS

06 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET
MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) proudly announce the recipients of the 2023 NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award. This annual award, overseen by NASPA and sponsored by Upsher-Smith, acknowledges innovative pharmacists from across the nation for their outstanding contributions to the field of pharmacy.
The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes qualified pharmacists who have demonstrated significant innovation in their practice, method, or service directly or indirectly resulting in improved patient care and/or advancement of the profession of pharmacy. The award is presented by more than 40 participating state pharmacy associations throughout the year.
"Recognizing remarkable pharmacists who are driving innovation in patient care is one of our annual highlights at Upsher-Smith," said Rich Fisher, President and COO of Upsher-Smith. "We take pride in spotlighting the many pharmacy innovators and their efforts to improve patient outcomes by advancing pharmacy practices in their communities."
Krystalyn Weaver, PharmD, JD, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of NASPA added, "It is an honor to acknowledge these exemplary pharmacists, who have been selected for innovative contributions that have a positive impact on patient care and the pharmacy profession. We are grateful to our longstanding partner, Upsher-Smith, and participating state pharmacy associations for their continued support of NASPA's Excellence in Innovation Award."
The 2023 Excellence in Innovation Award recipients include:
- Alabama: Lexi Watson, PharmD
- Alaska: Theresa Castellanos, PharmD
- Arizona: Jenny Bingham, PharmD, BCACP, FAzPA, FNAP
- Arkansas: Megan G. Smith, PharmD
- California: Shawn Smith, PharmD
- Colorado: Holly Rabideau, PharmD, BCPS
- Connecticut: Christopher Yuen, PharmD
- Delaware: Pradeep Chilakapati, RPh
- Florida: Soheyla Mahdavian, PharmD, BCGP
- Georgia: Annette Duncan, PharmD
- Hawaii: Crystal TK Tsuda, RPh, PharmD, BCACP, CPHQ
- Illinois: Jill R. Woodward, PharmD
- Indiana: Nathan Riecke, PharmD
- Iowa: Ben Miskle, PharmD
- Kansas: Jacob Hadley, PharmD
- Kentucky: Easton Bryant, PharmD
- Louisiana: Lishunda M. Franklin, PharmD
- Maryland: Alison P. Duffy, PharmD, BCOP
- Massachusetts: Denise Summers, PharmD
- Michigan: The Collaboration to Harmonize Antimicrobial Registry Measures (CHARM)
- Minnesota: Tiana Butler, PharmD
- Mississippi: Meagan Brown, PharmD, BCACP
- Missouri: Jordan M. Rowe, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM
- Montana: Leanna Schwend, PharmD
- Nebraska: Nicole D. White, PharmD, CDE
- Nevada: C. Leiana Oswald, PharmD, BCGP
- New Hampshire: Suzanne Stevens, PharmD, BCOP
- New Mexico: Jeffrey Tyler Stewart, PharmD
- North Carolina: Cornelius Toliver, PharmD
- North Dakota: Elizabeth Skoy, PharmD
- Ohio: Jacquelyn Kissel, PharmD, AAHIVP
- Oklahoma: Troy Simons, PharmD
- Oregon: Tara Pfund, PharmD
- Rhode Island: Kelley Doherty Sanzen, PharmD, PAHM, CDOE
- South Carolina: Brandi Johnson, PharmD
- Tennessee: Ted Lyons, PharmD; Merica Lyons, PharmD
- Texas: Jobby John, PharmD
- Utah: Zachary Merrill, PharmD
- Virginia: Lura Thompson, PharmD
- Washington: Sirena Kalinski
- West Virginia: Mary Beth Wade
- Wisconsin: William Peppard, PharmD, BCPS, FCCM
- Wyoming: David Ahlstrom, PharmD
To learn more about the exceptional work of NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award winners, visit www.upsher-smith.com.
About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.
About the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations
The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), founded in 1927 as the National Council of State Pharmacy Association Executives, is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. NASPA's membership is comprised of state pharmacy associations and over 80 other stakeholder organizations. NASPA promotes leadership, sharing, learning, and policy exchange among its members and pharmacy leaders nationwide. For more information, please visit the NASPA website www.naspa.us.
