UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES METHIMAZOLE TABLETS, USP

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the recent launch of Methimazole Tablets, USP, 5 mg and 10 mg. The Methimazole Tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $36.8 million for the 12 months ending December 2023 according to IQVIA. The Therapeutic Equivalence (TE) code for the product is AB, and the original Reference Listed Drug (RLD) was the brand Tapazole®*.

Product Information

Methimazole Tablets, USP, 5 mg and 10 mg. Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

Product Strength NDC # Package Sizes Methimazole Tablets, USP 5 mg 0832-6072-11 100-ct bottles / 24 per case Methimazole Tablets, USP 10 mg 0832-6073-11 100-ct bottles / 24 per case

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Methimazole Tablets, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

*Tapazole is a registered trademark of King Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As per Orange Book, Tapazole was discontinued.

