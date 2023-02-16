UPSHER-SMITH AND THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF STATE PHARMACY ASSOCIATIONS (NASPA) AWARD PHARMACISTS FOR EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) are pleased to recognize 47 pharmacists from across the country with the 2022 NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award. This annual award, overseen by NASPA and sponsored by Upsher-Smith, honors innovators in the pharmacy field.

The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes qualified pharmacists who have demonstrated significant innovation in their practice, method, or service directly or indirectly resulting in improved patient care and/or advancement of the profession of pharmacy. The award is presented by participating state pharmacy associations throughout the year.

"Each year, Upsher-Smith looks forward to partnering with NASPA in their efforts to recognize the men and women who do so much to enhance and improve the practice of pharmacy in their communities," said Rich Fisher, President and COO of Upsher-Smith. "We are proud to highlight their exceptional work and innovation, and especially their efforts to drive improved patient outcomes."

Rebecca Snead, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of NASPA added, "It is an honor to acknowledge these exemplary pharmacists, who have been selected for their commitment to patients and their dedication to advancing the pharmacy profession. We also deeply appreciate Upsher-Smith and participating state pharmacy associations for their continued support of NASPA's Excellence in Innovation Award."

The 2022 Excellence in Innovation Award recipients include:

Alabama :

- Jared Johnson , PharmD

- Jacob Johnson , PharmD

- , PharmD - , PharmD Alaska : Justin Ruffridge , PharmD

, PharmD Arizona : Christopher Edwards

Arkansas : Chester Barber , PD

, PD California : Crystal Zhou , PharmD

, PharmD Colorado : Melissa Rodgers , PharmD, BCACP

, PharmD, BCACP Connecticut : Richard Kiley , PharmD

, PharmD Delaware : Dr. TaQuina M. Warren

Dr. Florida : Lorraine M. Mobley , RPh

, RPh Georgia : Ben Ross

Illinois : Eric S. Bandy , RPh

, RPh Iowa : Deanna L. McDanel , PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP Kansas : Mary Beth Dameron , PharmD

, PharmD Kentucky :

- MeLeigha Milby, PharmD

- Nelda Eads , PharmD

- MeLeigha Milby, PharmD - , PharmD Louisiana : Robert "Butch" Ray, RPh

Robert "Butch" Ray, RPh Maine : Sara Couture , PharmD

, PharmD Maryland : Emily Heil , PharmD, MS, BCIDP, BCPS, AAHIVP

, PharmD, MS, BCIDP, BCPS, AAHIVP Massachusetts : David DeiCicchi , PharmD, CACP

, PharmD, CACP Michigan : Maria Young , BSPharm

, BSPharm Minnesota : Paria Sanaty Zadeh , PharmD

, PharmD Mississippi : Carly Brown , PharmD

, PharmD Missouri : Dr. Bianca Daisy-Bell

Dr. Montana : Keaten LaBrel, PharmD

Keaten LaBrel, PharmD Nebraska : Dr. Nathan L. Suck, PharmD

Dr. Nathan L. Suck, PharmD Nevada : KayLynn Bowman , PharmD, MS, MEd

, PharmD, MS, MEd New Hampshire : Matthew J. Maughan , PharmD

, PharmD New Jersey : Antonia Carbone , PharmD, BCACP

, PharmD, BCACP New Mexico : Uri Bassan , RPh

, RPh New York : Steven Pardi , RPh

, RPh North Carolina : Tracey Simmons-Kornegay , PharmD

, PharmD North Dakota : Kevin Martian , PharmD

, PharmD Ohio : Dustin Carneal , PharmD

, PharmD Oklahoma : Brant Alexander , PharmD

, PharmD Oregon : Gregg Wendland , RPh

, RPh Pennsylvania : Shawn Nairn , RPh

, RPh Puerto Rico : Carlos A. Torrado Delgado , PharmD, JD

, PharmD, JD Rhode Island : Kenny Correia , PharmD, BCACP

, PharmD, BCACP South Carolina : Jarrod B. Tippins , PharmD

, PharmD Tennessee : Katie Vandenberg , PharmD

, PharmD Texas : Saba Syed, PharmD, MS, BCACP, BCGP

Saba Syed, PharmD, MS, BCACP, BCGP Virginia : Alexis Page , PharmD, BCACP

, PharmD, BCACP Washington : Kathleen Pierce , PharmD

, PharmD West Virginia : Amber Conrad , PharmD

, PharmD Wisconsin : Thad Schumacher , PharmD

, PharmD Wyoming : Eric Saul , PharmD

To learn more about the exceptional work of NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award winners, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations

The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), founded in 1927 as the National Council of State Pharmacy Association Executives, is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. NASPA's membership is comprised of state pharmacy associations and over 70 other stakeholder organizations. NASPA promotes leadership, sharing, learning, and policy exchange among its members and pharmacy leaders nationwide. For more information, please visit the NASPA Web site www.naspa.us.

