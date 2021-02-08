Upsher-Smith And The National Alliance Of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) Honor 42 U.S. Pharmacists For Their Excellence In Innovation

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) are pleased to honor the 2020 NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award recipients. Forty-two pharmacists from across the nation were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the profession of pharmacy. The annual award is coordinated by NASPA and sponsored by Upsher-Smith.

"Upsher-Smith is pleased to continue its long tradition of partnering with the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations and several state pharmacy associations to award pharmacists for their innovation, outstanding leadership and service to community," said Rusty Field, President and CEO of Upsher-Smith. "Pharmacists are vital to our healthcare system and for the past year, their limits have been put to the test. So now, more than ever, we are very proud to honor these 2020 awardees."

"For nearly a decade, The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations has had the opportunity to partner with Upsher-Smith to recognize pharmacists who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to patients and dedication to advancing pharmacy," said Rebecca Snead, Executive Vice President of the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations. "As we continue to cope with a global pandemic, we are reminded of the critical role that our pharmacists play in helping patients stay healthy. We are very grateful to Upsher-Smith for supporting these pharmacists with the Excellence in Innovation Award."

The 2020 Excellence in Innovation Award recipients include:

Alabama : Ross Woods , PharmD

: , PharmD Alaska : ANTHC Pharmacy Compliance Team

: ANTHC Pharmacy Compliance Team Arizona : Darren Clonts , PharmD

: , PharmD Arkansas : Anne Pace , PharmD

: , PharmD California : Nathan A. Painter , PharmD, CDCES, FADCES

: , PharmD, CDCES, FADCES Colorado : Rachael W. Duncan , PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP

: , PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP Connecticut : Nathaniel M. Rickles , PharmD, PhD, BCPP, FAPhA

: , PharmD, PhD, BCPP, FAPhA Delaware : Jaqueline C. Tanzer , RPh

: , RPh Florida : Timothy Rogers , RPh

: , RPh Georgia : Nikki Adams Bryant , PharmD

: , PharmD Hawaii : Brian White , PharmD

: , PharmD Illinois : Lisa Maria Florence-Ray , RPh, MBA

: , RPh, MBA Indiana : Matthew Covert , RPh, BCSCP

: , RPh, BCSCP Iowa : Michael Daly , PharmD, MSCI, BCPS

: , PharmD, MSCI, BCPS Kansas : Emily Prohaska , PharmD, BCACP, BCGP

: , PharmD, BCACP, BCGP Kentucky : Sarah Vickey , PharmD, BCACP

: , PharmD, BCACP Louisiana : LaKeisha G. Williams , PharmD, MSPH

: , PharmD, MSPH Maine : Joe Lorello , RPh

: , RPh Maryland : Megan Ehret , PharmD, MS, BCPP

: , PharmD, MS, BCPP Massachusetts : Christine Do, PharmD, BCPPS

: Christine Do, PharmD, BCPPS Michigan : David R. Bright , PharmD, MBA, BCACP, FAPhA, FCCP

: , PharmD, MBA, BCACP, FAPhA, FCCP Minnesota : Alison Kingsbury , PharmD

: , PharmD Mississippi : Jeffrey Clark and Jeffery M. King , PharmD

: and , PharmD Missouri : Laura Challen , PharmD, MBA, BCPS, BCACP

: , PharmD, MBA, BCPS, BCACP Montana : Kristi Monson , PharmD

: , PharmD New Hampshire : Namone S. Pike , PharmD

: , PharmD New Mexico : Amy Bachyrycz , PharmD

: , PharmD North Carolina : Gregory J. Vassie , PharmD and Franklin Roye , PharmD

: , , PharmD North Dakota : Ramona Sorenson , PharmD

: , PharmD Ohio : Sue Paul , RPh

: , RPh Oregon : Pharmacy Artifact Sorting Team (PAST)

: Pharmacy Artifact Sorting Team (PAST) Pennsylvania : Kyle McCormick , PharmD

: , PharmD Rhode Island : Joseph Bizier , PharmD, BCACP

: , PharmD, BCACP South Carolina : Amelia Milejczak , PharmD

: , PharmD Tennessee : Amanda R. Gillion , PharmD, BCPS

: , PharmD, BCPS Texas : Benjamin McNabb , PharmD

: , PharmD Utah : Roxanne Thacker , PharmD

: , PharmD Washington : Chuck Paulsen , RPh

: , RPh Wisconsin : Theresa Frey , PharmD, BCPP

: , PharmD, BCPP Wyoming : Nathon Parker , PharmD, BCPS AQ-ID

About the Excellence in Innovation Award

The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes qualified pharmacists who have demonstrated significant innovation in their practice, method, or service directly or indirectly resulting in improved patient care and/or advancement of the profession of pharmacy. The award is presented by participating state pharmacist associations.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.

As Upsher-Smith begins its second century in business, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations

The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), founded in 1927 as the National Council of State Pharmacy Association Executives, is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. NASPA's membership is comprised of state pharmacy associations and over 70 other stakeholder organizations. NASPA promotes leadership, sharing, learning, and policy exchange among its members and pharmacy leaders nationwide. For more information, please visit the NASPA Web site www.naspa.us.

Do More Good is a trademark of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

