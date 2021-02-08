Upsher-Smith And The National Alliance Of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) Honor 42 U.S. Pharmacists For Their Excellence In Innovation
Recipients Chosen for Their Dedication to Patients and Commitment to Advancing Pharmacy Care
Feb 08, 2021, 09:00 ET
MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) are pleased to honor the 2020 NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award recipients. Forty-two pharmacists from across the nation were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the profession of pharmacy. The annual award is coordinated by NASPA and sponsored by Upsher-Smith.
"Upsher-Smith is pleased to continue its long tradition of partnering with the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations and several state pharmacy associations to award pharmacists for their innovation, outstanding leadership and service to community," said Rusty Field, President and CEO of Upsher-Smith. "Pharmacists are vital to our healthcare system and for the past year, their limits have been put to the test. So now, more than ever, we are very proud to honor these 2020 awardees."
"For nearly a decade, The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations has had the opportunity to partner with Upsher-Smith to recognize pharmacists who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to patients and dedication to advancing pharmacy," said Rebecca Snead, Executive Vice President of the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations. "As we continue to cope with a global pandemic, we are reminded of the critical role that our pharmacists play in helping patients stay healthy. We are very grateful to Upsher-Smith for supporting these pharmacists with the Excellence in Innovation Award."
The 2020 Excellence in Innovation Award recipients include:
- Alabama: Ross Woods, PharmD
- Alaska: ANTHC Pharmacy Compliance Team
- Arizona: Darren Clonts, PharmD
- Arkansas: Anne Pace, PharmD
- California: Nathan A. Painter, PharmD, CDCES, FADCES
- Colorado: Rachael W. Duncan, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP
- Connecticut: Nathaniel M. Rickles, PharmD, PhD, BCPP, FAPhA
- Delaware: Jaqueline C. Tanzer, RPh
- Florida: Timothy Rogers, RPh
- Georgia: Nikki Adams Bryant, PharmD
- Hawaii: Brian White, PharmD
- Illinois: Lisa Maria Florence-Ray, RPh, MBA
- Indiana: Matthew Covert, RPh, BCSCP
- Iowa: Michael Daly, PharmD, MSCI, BCPS
- Kansas: Emily Prohaska, PharmD, BCACP, BCGP
- Kentucky: Sarah Vickey, PharmD, BCACP
- Louisiana: LaKeisha G. Williams, PharmD, MSPH
- Maine: Joe Lorello, RPh
- Maryland: Megan Ehret, PharmD, MS, BCPP
- Massachusetts: Christine Do, PharmD, BCPPS
- Michigan: David R. Bright, PharmD, MBA, BCACP, FAPhA, FCCP
- Minnesota: Alison Kingsbury, PharmD
- Mississippi: Jeffrey Clark and Jeffery M. King, PharmD
- Missouri: Laura Challen, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, BCACP
- Montana: Kristi Monson, PharmD
- New Hampshire: Namone S. Pike, PharmD
- New Mexico: Amy Bachyrycz, PharmD
- North Carolina: Gregory J. Vassie, PharmD and Franklin Roye, PharmD
- North Dakota: Ramona Sorenson, PharmD
- Ohio: Sue Paul, RPh
- Oregon: Pharmacy Artifact Sorting Team (PAST)
- Pennsylvania: Kyle McCormick, PharmD
- Rhode Island: Joseph Bizier, PharmD, BCACP
- South Carolina: Amelia Milejczak, PharmD
- Tennessee: Amanda R. Gillion, PharmD, BCPS
- Texas: Benjamin McNabb, PharmD
- Utah: Roxanne Thacker, PharmD
- Washington: Chuck Paulsen, RPh
- Wisconsin: Theresa Frey, PharmD, BCPP
- Wyoming: Nathon Parker, PharmD, BCPS AQ-ID
About the Excellence in Innovation Award
The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes qualified pharmacists who have demonstrated significant innovation in their practice, method, or service directly or indirectly resulting in improved patient care and/or advancement of the profession of pharmacy. The award is presented by participating state pharmacist associations.
About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.
As Upsher-Smith begins its second century in business, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.
About the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations
The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), founded in 1927 as the National Council of State Pharmacy Association Executives, is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. NASPA's membership is comprised of state pharmacy associations and over 70 other stakeholder organizations. NASPA promotes leadership, sharing, learning, and policy exchange among its members and pharmacy leaders nationwide. For more information, please visit the NASPA Web site www.naspa.us.
