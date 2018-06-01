Upsher-Smith Enters Into Exclusive Marketing And Distribution Agreement For Six Ophthalmic/Otic ANDAs

Under the terms of the agreement, Upsher-Smith will register the products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and market and distribute them under its own label in the U.S. upon FDA approval. The partner company will develop and manufacture the products exclusively for Upsher-Smith. Financial terms related to the deal have not been disclosed.

"Upsher-Smith is committed to significantly expanding its pipeline and diversifying its product portfolio through both internal development and strategic partnerships," said Rusty Field, President and CEO, Upsher-Smith. "This new agreement will add six new products and expand the portfolio to include both ophthalmic and otic agents."

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, we've brought specialty generics and other products to a wide array of customers, backed by our attentive level of service, our strong industry relationships, and our dedication to uninterrupted supply. As we approach our 100th year in business, we enter a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by our 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. With our new owner, we look to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter. Together, we seek to deliver the best value for our stakeholders, and most importantly, do more good for the patients we serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

113351.01

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upsher-smith-enters-into-exclusive-marketing-and-distribution-agreement-for-six-ophthalmicotic-andas-300658185.html

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

Related Links

http://www.upsher-smith.com

