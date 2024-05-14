UPSHER-SMITH NAMED AS 2024 ASAP ALLIANCE EXCELLENCE AWARD FINALIST

Company Recognized in Individual Long-Standing Alliance and Individual Company Alliance Excellence Award Categories

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that it has been named by The Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals (ASAP) as an ASAP Alliance Excellence Award finalist in two categories. ASAP recognized Upsher-Smith's achievements in the individual long-standing alliance and individual company alliance excellence categories during the ASAP Global Alliance Summit in Cape Coral, Florida. Winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on June 12, 2024.

Upsher-Smith named as a 2024 ASAP Alliance Excellence Award Finalist in two categories. Jarrod Midboe, CA-AM, PMP, CCRC, Director, Clinical Affairs and Vendor/Alliance Management at Upsher-Smith.

The ASAP Alliance Excellence Awards are the alliance management community's most prestigious honor and recognize outstanding contributions to strategic alliance management across a diverse array of industries. Upsher-Smith's nomination underscores its commitment to effective alliance practices and its significant impact on business outcomes such as revenue growth, market expansion, and product development.

"Strategic alliance management emerged as a key focus for us several years ago and allowed us to change our product development strategy," said Rich Fisher, President and COO, Upsher-Smith. "In recent years, we have focused our efforts toward expanding our generics portfolio through high-impact partnerships. This nomination reaffirms our steadfast commitment to effective alliances. To be a finalist in these awards among the ranks of industry-leading pharmaceutical companies confirms it's the right approach to grow our business."

In the Individual Long-Standing Alliance Category, Upsher-Smith was nominated for its decade-long partnership with New Zealand-based Douglas Pharmaceuticals. This alliance has facilitated mutual growth and innovation, resulting in increased efficiency and market competitiveness for both parties. Through shared objectives and continuous improvement initiatives, Upsher-Smith and Douglas have cultivated a collaborative culture and continue to improve efficiency, optimize ROI, and assure a continuous supply of products to customers.

Upsher-Smith's strategic approach to alliance management has yielded significant achievements in broadening its commercial portfolio and accessing specialized technical expertise, leading to being named a finalist in the individual company alliance excellence category. The company's established strategic alliance practices and track record of successful specialty and generic pharmaceutical product launches have contributed to its growth and market positioning. By leveraging best practices and fostering strong relationships with alliance partners, Upsher-Smith has established a platform for growth and is positioned to better serve its customers.

To learn more about Upsher-Smith or to discuss strategic partnerships and product collaborations, visit https://www.upsher-smith.com.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, now a member of Bora Group, is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted product supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com .

About Bora

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Bora" or "the Company", 6472.TW) now is the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in Taiwan with well-connected global distribution to supply more than 100 countries around the world. Headquartered in Taiwan, Bora has dedicated itself to becoming a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing by offering its clients the best quality, efficiency and reliability. For more information, visit https://bora-corp.com/.

About Douglas

Douglas Pharmaceuticals is New Zealand's largest privately owned pharmaceutical and healthcare company. It was founded in 1967 by pharmacist Sir Graeme Douglas and today employs over 650 people and exports to over 40 countries around the world. The Douglas mission is to 'Improve Lives' by providing innovative, competitive, and high-quality healthcare solutions. Douglas' core business is producing prescription drugs for areas including oncology, dermatology, the central nervous system, and immunology. Douglas develops, manufactures, and distributes novel and generic products, with a preference for those where there is a strong intellectual property position as well as technical complexity in areas of high unmet need. For more information, please visit: www.douglas.co.nz.

About ASAP

The Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals (ASAP) is a nonprofit, global membership organization for partnering professionals in all industries who manage strategic alliances, ecosystems, go-to-market partnerships, key channel partner relationships, and other business collaborations.

As the go-to community for alliance and partnering success, ASAP offers many resources to its members, including tools, publications, education, and networking events, and more. ASAP is also the only association that awards CA-AM and CSAP certification to qualified alliance professionals. ASAP global, corporate, and individual members represent a wide variety of industries that include high tech, biopharma, life science, finance, fintech, insurance, energy, consulting, and many others. For more information, visit https://www.strategic-alliances.org/.

