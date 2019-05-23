Upsher-Smith Hosts National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations/Pharmacists Mutual Leadership Conference

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. and NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) recently hosted the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA)/Pharmacists Mutual Leadership Conference at its Maple Grove headquarters on May 20-21, 2019. The two-day conference, which educates newly elected leaders and association executives on best practices in association governance and financial management, aims to strengthen the performance of state and national pharmacy associations across the United States, and to help raise public awareness about the importance and impact of pharmacists in the healthcare arena.

"In a complex health care delivery system, pharmacists are on the frontlines of patient care, and pharmacy associations play a critical role in supporting their work and communicating their perspective to the wider community," said Mike McBride, Vice President, Partner Relations, Upsher-Smith. "Upsher-Smith is proud to host this event that helps the executive leaders of state and national pharmacy associations to communicate and act upon the unique perspective of pharmacists as health care professionals. Upsher-Smith is also honored to support NASPA's Excellence in Innovation Award that recognized deserving pharmacists from 40 states for their outstanding contribution to the profession of pharmacy in 2018."

"NASPA is deeply committed to cultivating and optimizing leadership in pharmacy at the state and national level, and this conference provides a hands-on way for us to do just that," said Rebecca P. Snead, Executive Vice President and CEO of NASPA. "We are grateful to Upsher-Smith for hosting this important event and to Pharmacists Mutual for acting as our namesake sponsor, as we work to bring our message about the increasingly important role pharmacists play in the delivery of healthcare."

NASPA and Pharmacists Mutual, a company that provides business insurance for pharmacies and liability insurance to pharmacists and pharmacy students, hosted the meeting. Approximately 75 state and national association executives from across the United States attended the conference, which has taken place annually since 2005.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.

As Upsher-Smith celebrates its 100-year anniversary, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations

The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), founded in 1927 as the National Council of State Pharmacy Association Executives, is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. NASPA's membership is comprised of state pharmacy associations and over 70 other stakeholder organizations. NASPA promotes leadership, sharing, learning, and policy exchange among its members and pharmacy leaders nationwide. For more information, please visit the NASPA website www.naspa.us.

About Pharmacists Mutual

Pharmacists Mutual is a nationally recognized leader in providing insurance and risk management solutions within the insurance industry. Pharmacists Mutual operates in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Financially secure, Pharmacists Mutual is an AM Best "A" Excellent* rated property and casualty insurance provider. For more information, visit www.phmic.com.

Do More Good is a trademark of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

*A.M. Best credit ratings are independent and objective opinion, not a statement of fact.

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

