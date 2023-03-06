UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES DICYCLOMINE HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

News provided by

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

Mar 06, 2023, 10:00 ET

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP 20 mg. This product launch is a result of Upsher-Smith's strategic partnership with CorePharma LLC, a leader in product development and manufacturing, and demonstrates Upsher-Smith's company-wide effort to grow its portfolio of products through strategic partnerships and product acquisitions. 

The dicyclomine hydrochloride tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $33 million for the 12 months ending March 2022 according to IQVIA. 

Product Information

Product

Strength

NDC #

Package Size

Dicyclomine HCl Tablets, USP

20 mg

0832-6052-11

100-count bottle

Dicyclomine HCl Tablets, USP

20 mg

0832-6052-10

1000-count bottle

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to full Prescribing Information for Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

Also from this source

UPSHER-SMITH AND THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF STATE PHARMACY ASSOCIATIONS (NASPA) AWARD PHARMACISTS FOR EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION

UPSHER-SMITH OPENS STATE-OF-THE-ART MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN MAPLE GROVE, MINNESOTA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics