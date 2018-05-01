Upsher-Smith Launches Doxazosin Tablets, USP

Product Information

Product Active Ingredient Strength NDC # Package Size Doxazosin Tablets, USP Doxazosin mesylate 1 mg 0832-0356-11 100 ct bottle Doxazosin Tablets, USP Doxazosin mesylate 2 mg 0832-0357-11 100 ct bottle Doxazosin Tablets, USP Doxazosin mesylate 4 mg 0832-0359-11 100 ct bottle Doxazosin Tablets, USP Doxazosin mesylate 8 mg 0832-0358-11 100 ct bottle

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Doxazosin Tablets, USP at www.upsher-smith.com. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information.

You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that has strived to deliver quality, affordable generic medications for nearly a century. In June 2017, Upsher-Smith was acquired by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a large publicly traded generics company in Japan that had been seeking entry into the U.S. market. Upsher-Smith and Sawai share a strikingly similar family history and hold many of the same cherished goals and values— most importantly, the philosophy of always putting patients first. Upsher-Smith will continue to do those things it does best, which is provide a consistent supply of quality, affordable medications and invest in its historically strong industry relationships. Ultimately, Upsher-Smith believes the acquisition by Sawai represents a tremendous opportunity to leverage each company for growth worldwide and embark together on an exciting new chapter in generics. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

