Upsher-Smith Launches Doxazosin Tablets, USP

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Doxazosin Tablets, USP, 1 mg, 2 mg, 4 mg and 8 mg. The product was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 17, 2018. Upsher-Smith's Doxazosin Tablets are an AB-rated generic version of the branded product, Cardura® (doxazosin mesylate tablets).*
The doxazosin tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $51.2 million for the 12 months ending January, 2018 according to IQVIA.
Product Information
|
Product
|
Active Ingredient
|
Strength
|
NDC #
|
Package Size
|
Doxazosin Tablets, USP
|
Doxazosin mesylate
|
1 mg
|
0832-0356-11
|
100 ct bottle
|
Doxazosin Tablets, USP
|
Doxazosin mesylate
|
2 mg
|
0832-0357-11
|
100 ct bottle
|
Doxazosin Tablets, USP
|
Doxazosin mesylate
|
4 mg
|
0832-0359-11
|
100 ct bottle
|
Doxazosin Tablets, USP
|
Doxazosin mesylate
|
8 mg
|
0832-0358-11
|
100 ct bottle
For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.
Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Doxazosin Tablets, USP at www.upsher-smith.com. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information.
You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that has strived to deliver quality, affordable generic medications for nearly a century. In June 2017, Upsher-Smith was acquired by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a large publicly traded generics company in Japan that had been seeking entry into the U.S. market. Upsher-Smith and Sawai share a strikingly similar family history and hold many of the same cherished goals and values— most importantly, the philosophy of always putting patients first. Upsher-Smith will continue to do those things it does best, which is provide a consistent supply of quality, affordable medications and invest in its historically strong industry relationships. Ultimately, Upsher-Smith believes the acquisition by Sawai represents a tremendous opportunity to leverage each company for growth worldwide and embark together on an exciting new chapter in generics. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.
* Cardura is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.
