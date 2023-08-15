UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES FAMOTIDINE FOR ORAL SUSPENSION, USP

News provided by

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

15 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the recent launch of Famotidine for Oral Suspension, USP. The Famotidine Oral Suspension market had U.S. sales of approximately $73 million for the 12 months ending June 2023 according to IQVIA. The Therapeutic Equivalence (TE) code for Upsher-Smith's product is AB, and the original Reference Listed Drug (RLD) was the brand Pepcid® (famotidine) for oral suspension.*

This product launch is a result of Upsher-Smith's strategic partnership with Appco Pharma LLC (Appco), a New Jersey-based generic drug development and manufacturing company.

Product Information

Product

Concentration

NDC #

Package Size

Famotidine for Oral Suspension, USP

40 mg/5 mL
(when
reconstituted)

0832-6045-50

50 mL bottle (when
reconstituted)

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Famotidine for Oral Suspension, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

*Pepcid is a registered trademark of Merck & Co. Inc. Pepcid (famotidine) for oral suspension has been discontinued. 

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

Also from this source

UPSHER-SMITH EXPANDS VIGADRONE® (VIGABATRIN) FRANCHISE TO INCLUDE TABLETS

UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES ISOTRETINOIN CAPSULES, USP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.