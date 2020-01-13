Upsher-Smith Launches Haloperidol Tablets, USP
Jan 13, 2020, 09:00 ET
MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Haloperidol Tablets, USP in 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg strengths. Haloperidol Tablets are a generic version of the brand product, Haldol® Tablets*.
The haloperidol tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $41 million for the 12 months ending August 2019 according to IQVIA.
Product Information
|
Product
|
Strength
|
NDC #
|
Package Size
|
Haloperidol Tablets, USP
|
0.5 mg
|
0832-1510-11
|
100-count bottle
|
Haloperidol Tablets, USP
|
1 mg
|
0832-1520-11
|
100-count bottle
|
Haloperidol Tablets, USP
|
2 mg
|
0832-1530-11
|
100-count bottle
|
Haloperidol Tablets, USP
|
5 mg
|
0832-1540-11
|
100-count bottle
|
Haloperidol Tablets, USP
|
10 mg
|
0832-1550-11
|
100-count bottle
|
Haloperidol Tablets, USP
|
20 mg
|
0832-1560-11
|
100-count bottle
For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.
|
WARNING
Please refer to the full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning for Haloperidol Tablets, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information.
You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.
As Upsher-Smith celebrates its 100-year anniversary, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.
*Haldol is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson Corp; Haldol Tablets have been discontinued.
Do More Good is a trademark of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.
SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC
