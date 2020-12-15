Upsher-Smith Launches Ramelteon Tablets

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Ramelteon Tablets, 8 mg. Upsher-Smith's product is AB-rated to the branded product, ROZEREM® (ramelteon) tablets.* Ramelteon tablets are indicated for the treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulty with sleep onset.

"Expanding Upsher-Smith's portfolio of generic drug products and providing patients access to affordable generic medicines continues to be a priority," said Rusty Field, President and CEO, Upsher-Smith. "The launch of Ramelteon, the Company's sixth generic product launch this year, clearly demonstrates the incredible resolve of our team in helping achieve these milestones during an unprecedented time."

The ramelteon tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $26 million for the 12 months ending October 2020 according to IQVIA.

Product Information

Product Strength NDC # Package Size Ramelteon Tablets 8 mg 0832-1250-30 30-count bottle Ramelteon Tablets 8 mg 0832-1250-11 100-count bottle

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Ramelteon Tablets here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information.

You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.

As Upsher-Smith begins its second century in business, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

*ROZEREM is a trademark of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Do More Good is a trademark of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

