Upsher-Smith Partners With Cove To Expand Access To Its Migraine Medication Tosymra® (Sumatriptan Nasal Spray) 10 mg

"Upsher-Smith is continually looking for ways to make migraine medications more accessible and affordable for patients," said Rusty Field, President and CEO, Upsher-Smith. "There's no question that the number of patients utilizing telemedicine services during the pandemic increased dramatically. Telemedicine served as a critical tool for migraine patients and will continue to play an important role in migraine care, particularly for those who live in areas where it is difficult to see a headache specialist. We are pleased to be able to offer these patients and others, access to Tosymra ® through Cove."

Cove connects migraine patients with an independent, licensed healthcare provider who can manage their migraine care and help identify the best treatment option. Patients interested in learning if Tosymra® is right for them can:

Visit withcove.com to sign up

Complete an online consultation with an independent, licensed physician (a nominal $4 fee is associated with this service)

Eligible commercially insured patients may pay as little as $0* for Tosymra® and receive free home delivery when their prescription is filled through Blink Pharmacy Plus, Upsher-Smith's partner pharmacy and a leading patient access solution.

"More than 80% of our patients turn to Cove because they do not have access to specialized migraine care," added Caroline Hofmann, General Manager of Cove. "Our telemedicine platform matches each patient with a doctor who focuses on migraine, who will create a personalized migraine treatment plan and work to determine which products are right for an individual's needs. We are pleased to add Tosymra® to our offering of treatment options, particularly for those who otherwise may not have been able to access this important prescription migraine medication."

About Tosymra®

Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg is a fast and powerful, ready-to-use 10 mg sumatriptan nasal spray with mist-like administration. It is used to treat acute migraine with or without aura in adults. This non-oral, non-injectable treatment may be a good option for patients who are dissatisfied with their current acute migraine medication due to slow onset of relief or experience nausea with their migraines that makes it difficult to take oral medications.

Tosymra® can provide migraine pain relief in as little as 10 minutes for some patients with just one spray (13% vs 5% for placebo; 57% of patients had pain relief at 2 hours vs. 21% for placebo).1-3 The time to onset and degree of pain relief varies by patient.

Tosymra® is administered as a single mist-like spray in one nostril at the onset of a migraine. It is supplied in a portable, single-use device that does not require refrigeration. It is convenient and simple for patients to use.

About Cove

Cove is a full-service healthcare company that offers personalized treatment solutions for migraine sufferers. Cove aims to empower migraine sufferers by providing direct access to high-quality, affordable migraine care, personalized to each customer and their specific needs. In addition to Tosymra®, Cove offers acute and preventative treatments for migraine, anti-nausea medications, and clinically-proven supplements. For more information, visit www.withcove.com.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Tosymra® can cause serious side effects, including heart attack and other heart problems, which may lead to death. Stop Tosymra and get emergency medical help if you have any signs of heart attack:

discomfort in the center of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or goes away and comes back

severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw

pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach

shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort

breaking out in a cold sweat

nausea or vomiting

feeling lightheaded

Tosymra is not for people with risk factors for heart disease (high blood pressure or cholesterol, smoking, overweight, diabetes, family history of heart disease) unless a heart exam is done and shows no problem.

Do not use Tosymra if you have:

history of heart problems

narrowing of blood vessels to your legs, arms, stomach, or kidney (peripheral vascular disease)

uncontrolled high blood pressure

severe liver problems

hemiplegic or basilar migraines. If you are not sure if you have these, ask your healthcare provider.

had a stroke, transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), or problems with blood circulation

taken any of the following medicines in the last 24 hours: almotriptan, eletriptan, frovatriptan, naratriptan, rizatriptan, ergotamines, or dihydroergotamine. Ask your provider if you are not sure if your medicine is listed above.

are taking certain antidepressants, known as monoamine oxidase (MAO)-A inhibitors or it has been 2 weeks or less since you stopped taking a MAO-A inhibitor. Ask your provider for a list of these medicines if you are not sure.

an allergy to sumatriptan or any ingredient in Tosymra

Tell your provider about all of your medical conditions and medicines you take, including vitamins and supplements.

Tosymra can cause dizziness, weakness, or drowsiness. If so, do not drive a car, use machinery, or do anything where you need to be alert.

Tosymra may cause serious side effects including:

changes in color or sensation in your fingers and toes

sudden or severe stomach pain, stomach pain after meals, weight loss, nausea or vomiting, constipation or diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever

cramping and pain in your legs or hips, feeling of heaviness or tightness in your leg muscles, burning or aching pain in your feet or toes while resting, numbness, tingling, or weakness in your legs, cold feeling or color changes in one or both legs or feet

increased blood pressure including a sudden severe increase even if you have no history of high blood pressure

medication overuse headaches from using migraine medicine for 10 or more days each month. If your headaches get worse, call your provider .

. serotonin syndrome, a rare but serious problem that can happen in people using Tosymra, especially when used with anti-depressant medicines called SSRIs or SNRIs. Call your provider right away if you have : mental changes such as seeing things that are not there (hallucinations), agitation, or coma; fast heartbeat; changes in blood pressure; high body temperature; tight muscles; or trouble walking.

: mental changes such as seeing things that are not there (hallucinations), agitation, or coma; fast heartbeat; changes in blood pressure; high body temperature; tight muscles; or trouble walking. hives (itchy bumps); swelling of your tongue, mouth, or throat

seizures even in people who have never had seizures before

The most common side effects of Tosymra include: tingling, dizziness, feeling warm or hot, burning feeling, feeling of heaviness, feeling of pressure, flushing, feeling of tightness, numbness, application site (nasal) reactions, abnormal taste, and throat irritation.

Tell your provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of Tosymra. For more information, ask your provider.

This is the most important information to know about Tosymra but is not comprehensive. For more information, talk to your provider and read the Patient Information and Instructions for Use. You can also visit www.upsher-smith.com or call 1-888-650-3789.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Tosymra is a prescription medicine used to treat acute migraine headaches with or without aura in adults.

Tosymra is not used to treat other types of headaches such as hemiplegic or basilar migraines or cluster headaches.

Tosymra is not used to prevent migraines. It is not known if Tosymra is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age.

Tosymra is a registered trademark of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

*Restrictions and quantity limits apply. Visit Tosymra.com to view complete program terms and conditions. Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal and state healthcare program patients are not eligible.

