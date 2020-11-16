Upsher-Smith Supports The American Headache Society's Virtual 2020 Scottsdale Headache Symposium® As Gold Level Sponsor

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that it will be attending the American Headache Society's 2020 Scottsdale Headache Symposium® as a Gold Level Sponsor. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually and launch on November 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PST. Meeting attendees are encouraged to visit Upsher-Smith's virtual booth to learn more about its migraine products including Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg and Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg, both for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

The Scottsdale Headache Symposium® is designed for health care providers who treat headache and provides practical, clinical, evidence-based information on the diagnosis, management, and treatment of headache patients. Attendees who visit Upsher-Smith's virtual exhibit booth will be able to access product videos and electronic literature and learn more about Upsher-Smith's latest addition to its Access Pathways® Program. The virtual meeting will be accessible online for six months after its November 21st launch.

"Upsher-Smith is proud to be a Gold Level Sponsor of this year's virtual meeting of the American Headache Society's Scottsdale Headache Symposium," said Scott Hussey, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Upsher-Smith. "AHS is the preeminent professional society of health care providers dedicated to the understanding and treatment of headaches. We look forward to providing members with information about how Tosymra and Zembrace SymTouch can offer patients fast-acting migraine relief and why these treatments may be a particularly good option for patients with migraine complicated by nausea or vomiting."

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Upsher-Smith remains committed to providing patients with access to its brand name medications. The Company's family of migraine medications is supported by the Access Pathways Program, a dedicated savings and support team that offers co-pay assistance and administrative support. Eligible patients pay $0 Per Prescription* for their migraine medication with the Platinum Pass® savings card. Recently, Upsher-Smith added a free home delivery option for all of its migraine products.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for Tosymra®

Tosymra® can cause serious side effects, including heart attack and other heart problems, which may lead to death. Stop Tosymra and get emergency medical help if you have any signs of heart attack:

discomfort in the center of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or goes away and comes back

severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw

pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach

shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort

breaking out in a cold sweat

nausea or vomiting

feeling lightheaded

Tosymra is not for people with risk factors for heart disease (high blood pressure or cholesterol, smoking, overweight, diabetes, family history of heart disease) unless a heart exam is done and shows no problem.

Do not use Tosymra if you have:

history of heart problems

narrowing of blood vessels to your legs, arms, stomach, or kidney (peripheral vascular disease)

uncontrolled high blood pressure

severe liver problems

hemiplegic or basilar migraines. If you are not sure if you have these, ask your healthcare provider.

had a stroke, transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), or problems with blood circulation

taken any of the following medicines in the last 24 hours: almotriptan, eletriptan, frovatriptan, naratriptan, rizatriptan, ergotamines, or dihydroergotamine. Ask your provider if you are not sure if your medicine is listed above.

are taking certain antidepressants, known as monoamine oxidase (MAO)-A inhibitors or it has been 2 weeks or less since you stopped taking a MAO-A inhibitor. Ask your provider for a list of these medicines if you are not sure.

an allergy to sumatriptan or any ingredient in Tosymra

Tell your provider about all of your medical conditions and medicines you take, including vitamins and supplements.

Tosymra can cause dizziness, weakness, or drowsiness. If so, do not drive a car, use machinery, or do anything where you need to be alert.

Tosymra may cause serious side effects including:

changes in color or sensation in your fingers and toes

sudden or severe stomach pain, stomach pain after meals, weight loss, nausea or vomiting, constipation or diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever

cramping and pain in your legs or hips, feeling of heaviness or tightness in your leg muscles, burning or aching pain in your feet or toes while resting, numbness, tingling, or weakness in your legs, cold feeling or color changes in one or both legs or feet

increased blood pressure including a sudden severe increase even if you have no history of high blood pressure

medication overuse headaches from using migraine medicine for 10 or more days each month. If your headaches get worse, call your provider .

. serotonin syndrome, a rare but serious problem that can happen in people using Tosymra, especially when used with anti-depressant medicines called SSRIs or SNRIs. Call your provider right away if you have : mental changes such as seeing things that are not there (hallucinations), agitation, or coma; fast heartbeat; changes in blood pressure; high body temperature; tight muscles; or trouble walking.

: mental changes such as seeing things that are not there (hallucinations), agitation, or coma; fast heartbeat; changes in blood pressure; high body temperature; tight muscles; or trouble walking. hives (itchy bumps); swelling of your tongue, mouth, or throat

seizures even in people who have never had seizures before

The most common side effects of Tosymra include: tingling, dizziness, feeling warm or hot, burning feeling, feeling of heaviness, feeling of pressure, flushing, feeling of tightness, numbness, application site (nasal) reactions, abnormal taste, and throat irritation.

Tell your provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of Tosymra. For more information, ask your provider.

This is the most important information to know about Tosymra but is not comprehensive. For more information, talk to your provider and read the Patient Information and Instructions for Use. You can also visit www.upsher-smith.com or call 1-888-650-3789.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Tosymra is a prescription medicine used to treat acute migraine headaches with or without aura in adults.

Tosymra is not used to treat other types of headaches such as hemiplegic or basilar migraines or cluster headaches.

Tosymra is not used to prevent migraines. It is not known if Tosymra is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for Zembrace® SymTouch®

What important information should I know about Zembrace® SymTouch®?

Zembrace SymTouch can cause serious side effects, including: heart attack and other heart problems, which may lead to death. Stop using Zembrace SymTouch and get emergency medical help right away if you have any of the following symptoms of a heart attack:

discomfort in the center of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back

severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw

pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach shortness of breath

breaking out in a cold sweat

nausea or vomiting

feeling lightheaded

Zembrace SymTouch is not for people with risk factors for heart disease (high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, smoking, overweight, diabetes, family history of heart disease) unless a heart exam is done and shows no problem.

Who should not use Zembrace SymTouch?

Do not use Zembrace SymTouch if you have:

heart problems or a history of heart problems

had a stroke, transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), or problems with your blood circulation

narrowing of blood vessels to your legs or arms (peripheral vascular disease), stomach, or kidney

uncontrolled high blood pressure

hemiplegic migraines (that make you unable to move on one side of your body) or basilar (rare form of migraine with aura) migraines. If you are not sure if you have these, ask your healthcare provider

taken any of the following medicines in the last 24 hours: almotriptan, eletriptan, frovatriptan, naratriptan, rizatriptan, ergotamines, or dihydroergotamine. Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if your medicine is listed above

severe liver problems

an allergy to sumatriptan or any of the components of Zembrace SymTouch

What should I tell my healthcare provider before taking Zembrace SymTouch?

Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions and about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while using Zembrace SymTouch?

Zembrace SymTouch can cause dizziness, weakness, or drowsiness. If you have these symptoms, do not drive a car, use machinery, or do anything where you need to be alert.

What are possible side effects of Zembrace SymTouch?

Zembrace SymTouch may cause serious side effects including:

changes in color or sensation in your fingers and toes (Raynaud's syndrome)

stomach and intestinal problems (gastrointestinal and colonic ischemic events)

problems with blood circulation to your legs and feet (peripheral vascular ischemia)

hives (itchy bumps); swelling of your tongue, mouth, or throat

medication overuse headaches. Some people who use too many Zembrace SymTouch injections may have worse headaches (medication overuse headache)

serotonin syndrome. Serotonin syndrome is a rare but serious problem that can happen in people using Zembrace SymTouch, especially if used with antidepressant medicines Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the following symptoms of serotonin syndrome: mental changes such as seeing things that are not there (hallucinations), agitation, or coma; fast heartbeat; changes in blood pressure; high body temperature; tight muscles; trouble walking; or nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

serious allergic reactions. Get medical help right away if you have any of these symptoms of a serious allergic reaction: swelling of your face, lips, mouth, or tongue; trouble breathing; wheezing; severe itching; skin rash, redness, or swelling; dizziness or fainting; fast heartbeat or pounding in your chest; or sweating

Seizures have happened in people taking sumatriptan who have never had seizures before

The most common side effects of Zembrace SymTouch include pain and redness at your injection site; tingling or numbness in your fingers or toes; dizziness; warm, hot, burning feeling to your face (flushing); discomfort or stiffness in your neck; feeling weak, drowsy, or tired.

This is the most important information to know about Zembrace SymTouch but is not comprehensive. For more information, talk to your healthcare provider and read the Patient Information and Instructions for Use for Zembrace SymTouch. You can also visit www.upsher-smith.com or call 1-888-650-3789.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

INDICATION AND USAGE

What is Zembrace SymTouch used for?

Zembrace SymTouch is a prescription medicine used to treat acute migraine headaches with or without aura in adults who have been diagnosed with migraine.

Zembrace SymTouch is not used to prevent or decrease the number of migraines you have. It is not known if Zembrace SymTouch is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age.

Please see Patient Information, Instructions for Use and full Prescribing Information for Zembrace SymTouch or visit www.Zembrace.com.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.

As Upsher-Smith begins its second century in business, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

Tosymra, Zembrace, SymTouch, Access Pathways, Platinum Pass and Do More Good are trademarks of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

*Restrictions apply. Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal and state health care program patients are not eligible. See individual product websites for full program details and quantity limits.

