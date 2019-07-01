Upsher-Smith To Commercialize KLOR-CON® And Potassium Chloride Product Families

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that effective July 1, 2019 it will commercialize the KLOR-CON® (potassium chloride) and Potassium Chloride product families and will continue its role as manufacturer.

"Upsher-Smith is looking forward to commercializing our full line of KLOR-CON® and Potassium Chloride products," said Rusty Field, President and CEO, Upsher-Smith. "Our account team is among the strongest in the industry and is excited to partner with our customers on this important portfolio of products."

Upsher-Smith's KLOR-CON® and Potassium Chloride products will carry new NDC numbers.*

KLOR-CON® and Potassium Chloride Product Information Effective 7/1/19

Product Strength Package Size NDC Klor-Con® 8 (Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP), 8 mEq (600 mg) 8 mEq (600 mg) 100 ct bottle 0245-5315-11 8 mEq (600 mg) 500 ct bottle 0245-5315-15 8 mEq (600 mg) 100 ct UD 0245-5315-01 Klor-Con® 10 (Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP), 10 mEq (750 mg) 10 mEq (750 mg) 100 ct bottle 0245-5316-11 10 mEq (750 mg) 500 ct bottle 0245-5316-15 10 mEq (750 mg) 100 ct UD 0245-5316-01 Klor-Con® / EF (Potassium Bicarbonate Effervescent Tablets for Oral Solution, USP), 25 mEq 25 mEq 30 ct carton 0245-5326-30 25 mEq 100 ct carton 0245-5326-01 Klor-Con® M10 (Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP), 10 mEq (750 mg) 10 mEq (750 mg) 100 ct bottle 0245-5317-11 10 mEq (750 mg) 1000 ct bottle 0245-5317-10 10 mEq (750 mg) 100 ct UD 0245-5317-01 10 mEq (750 mg) 90 ct bottle 0245-5317-90 Klor-Con® M15 (Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP), 15 mEq (1,125 mg) 15 mEq (1,125 mg) 100 ct bottle 0245-5318-11 15 mEq (1,125 mg) 100 ct UD 0245-5318-01 Klor-Con® M20 (Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP), 20 mEq (1,500 mg) 20 mEq (1,500 mg) 100 ct bottle 0245-5319-11 20 mEq (1,500 mg) 500 ct bottle 0245-5319-15 20 mEq (1,500 mg) 1000 ct bottle 0245-5319-10 20 mEq (1,500 mg) 100 ct UD 0245-5319-01 20 mEq (1,500 mg) 90 ct bottle 0245-5319-90 Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP, 8 mEq (600 mg) 8 mEq (600 mg) 100 ct bottle 0832-5322-11 8 mEq (600 mg) 1000 ct bottle 0832-5322-10 Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP, 10 mEq (750 mg) 10 mEq (750 mg) 100 ct bottle 0832-5323-11 10 mEq (750 mg) 1000 ct bottle 0832-5323-10 Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP, 10 mEq (750 mg), MICRO-DISPERSIBLE TECHNOLOGY® 10 mEq (750 mg) 100 ct bottle 0832-5324-11 10 mEq (750 mg) 1000 ct bottle 0832-5324-10 Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP, 20 mEq (1,500 mg), MICRO-DISPERSIBLE TECHNOLOGY® 20 mEq (1,500 mg) 100 ct bottle 0832-5325-11 20 mEq (1,500 mg) 500 ct bottle 0832-5325-15 20 mEq (1,500 mg) 1000 ct bottle 0832-5325-10







KLOR-CON® Powder (Potassium Chloride) for Oral Solution, 20 mEq 20 mEq (1.5 g) Cartons of 30 packets 0245-0360-30 Cartons of 100 packets 0245-0360-01

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.

As Upsher-Smith celebrates its 100-year anniversary, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

*The NDC number for KLOR-CON® Powder (Potassium Chloride) for Oral Solution has not changed.

Do More Good is a trademark of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

