UPSHER-SMITH'S BECKY JANSEN SELECTED AS A 2023 NOTABLE WOMEN IN STEM HONOREE BY TWIN CITIES BUSINESS

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that Becky Jansen, Associate Vice President of Technical Services was recognized as a 2023 Notable Woman in STEM by Twin Cities Business. The honorees were featured in the April/May issue of Twin Cities Business and online at TCBmag.com. Click here to view the complete article.

Twin Cities Business recognized 16 women in STEM who are leaders and innovators in their field. The honorees represent a broad range of industries including IT, medical device, and manufacturing.

Becky Jansen, Vice President of Technical Services at Upsher-Smith Laboratories has been recognized as a 2023 Notable Women in STEM honoree by Twin Cities Business

Upsher-Smith is a US-based pharmaceutical company focused on specialty brands and generics. As a key member of Upsher-Smith's operations function, Becky played a significant role in leading the process and equipment design of Upsher-Smith's new state-of-the-art, greenfield manufacturing facility in Maple Grove, Minnesota known as Plant C. The new facility will offer fully up-to-date packaging and serialization capabilities and will support contract manufacturing for third parties. Going forward, Becky will continue to play a large role in the growth and upkeep of Plant C.

Becky began her career as an associate scientist at Upsher-Smith and was recently named Associate Vice President of Technical Services. She has been involved in the approval and commercialization of at least 20 products and through continuous improvement initiatives, has saved the Company millions of dollars.

While at Upsher-Smith, Becky has received several awards including Upsher-Smith's Center of Excellence Recognition Award, many product launch awards, and helped to establish the Company's Validation Center of Excellence. She was also the recipient of the University of Minnesota's College of Biological Sciences' Program Society Mentor Award and was selected to participate in the St. Thomas Executive Program (STEP).

Becky leads or contributes to several Upsher-Smith councils and committees, including: the Women's Advisory Council, Operations Diversity Council, Strategic Portfolio Committee, Quality Council, and the Cost Leadership Initiative.

To learn more about Upsher-Smith, a 2023 recipient of Twin Cities Business' Manufacturing Excellence Award, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. We bring generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by our attentive level of service, our strong industry relationships, and our dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC