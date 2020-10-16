Upsher-Smith's Brad Leonard And Amy Dearborn Honored By Cardinal Health For Outstanding Service

Presenting the awards to Brad Leonard and Amy Dearborn during the virtual ceremony were Ashley Dinan, an advisor on Cardinal Health's Strategic Partnership Management Team and Adam Stemm, Sr. Analyst, Inventory Management. Leonard, winner of the Generics Trade Representative of the Year Award, was chosen because of his willingness and success at developing strong relationships across multiple teams within Cardinal Health and for possessing quality traits that make an exceptional trade representative. Dearborn, winner of the Generics Customer Service Representative of the Year Award, was chosen because she embodies all the traits of a great trade partner including timeliness, efficiency and the pursuit of outside-the-box solutions when needed.

"Upsher-Smith's commitment to go above and beyond normal expectations for its customers is at the core of everything we do," said Rusty Field, President and CEO of Upsher-Smith. "We set a high bar for ourselves and are so proud that the level of excellence demonstrated by Brad Leonard, Amy Dearborn and our Brand and Generics teams has garnered multiple awards at this year's Cardinal Health Supply Chain Excellence Awards ceremony."

Cardinal Health is a distributor of Upsher-Smith's generic and brand medications and they keep a performance "scorecard" on each of their suppliers. Cardinal Health's Supply Chain Excellence Awards recognize partners for their commitment to providing quality products and services at competitive costs, a demonstrated focus on operational excellence and a shared passion for serving customers. Honorees exhibit extraordinary standards of honesty and integrity, while working tirelessly to advance supply chain efficiency and industry relations. Cardinal Health awards are known industry-wide for being based on merit and metrics, not passive participation.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.

As Upsher-Smith begins its second century in business, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

Do More Good is a trademark of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

